More rain for drought-stricken California | Los Angeles Times

Yet despite the influx of moisture after months of bone-dry conditions, experts said the region’s drought persists. The recent storm was healthy, said UCLA climate scientist Alex Hall, but “not a drought-buster.” “Really, what we need this year is not a normal year, but an above-normal year,” Hall said, noting the significant absence of precipitation that has been plaguing the West. “We need many more of these [storms] to get out of the drought.”

Are California’s strict COVID mandates working? | San Francisco Chronicle

“These are all trade-offs, these decisions,” said Dr. Michael A. Rodriguez, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Many people will be upset about having to wear masks again. At the same time, will many people be saved? There is no doubt about it.”

L.A.’s live-broadcast cop chases are ‘great spectacle’ | Washington Post

“The freeway basically touches almost everyone’s lives. It’s central to the [city’s] identity,” said University of California at Los Angeles professor Tim Groeling, who studies political communication. But that’s not the only explanation. “This is where Hollywood is. And the pursuits are a great spectacle,” Groeling noted. “I know the telltale sound of multiple helicopters in formation on the freeway, and I’ll turn the TV on to see who’s doing it this time.”

Kitchens have become the new climate battleground | Los Angeles Times

A UCLA study funded by the Sierra Club raised similar alarms, finding unnervingly elevated rates of nitrogen dioxide — a driver of asthma — in homes where gas stoves and ovens were in use without an exhaust fan running.

Could psychedelics help depressed health workers? | NBC News

The research also highlights concerns over burnout and depression among the workers the nation has leaned on for nearly two years. “This is a serious crisis within medicine,” said Dr. Charles Grob, a professor of psychiatry at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “We don’t have a good handle on how to provide in-depth, existential support for the front-line health workers.”

The year in weather disasters | Washington Post

“The only two truisms when it comes to extremes in climate change are that almost everywhere: The hot hots are getting hotter and more frequent, and the wet wets are getting wetter and more frequent,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA who specializes in the relationship between climate change and weather. (Swain is also quoted by Yahoo News.)

Black feminist icon, bell hooks, dead at 69 | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

“To this day, ‘Ain’t I a Woman’ is the most consequential of all her many books, in terms of giving leaders a sense of longer, Black, feminist history that’s critical of the mainstream,” said Dr. Robin D. G. Kelley, a distinguished professor and Gary B. Nash endowed chair in U.S. history at the University of California, Los Angeles. “She turned a lot of heads. And then followed suit with ‘Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center’ and ‘Talking Back: Thinking Feminist, Thinking Black.’”

UCLA study on Los Angeles Times op-eds | Los Angeles Times

On Wednesday the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative published a report that found that just 4% of op-eds published by the Los Angeles Times between January 2020 and May 2021 were written by Latinx authors. They also found that 95% of Times op-eds published during that period “made no explicit mention of Latinos or Latino communities.” Yikes.

America is not ready for omicron | The Atlantic

The real unknown is what an omicron cross will do when it follows a Delta hook. Given what scientists have learned in the three weeks since omicron’s discovery, “some of the absolute worst-case scenarios that were possible when we saw its genome are off the table, but so are some of the most hopeful scenarios,” Dylan Morris, an evolutionary biologist at UCLA, told me.

The latest on vaccines and the omicron variant | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We’ve seen some really interesting data coming out of South Africa about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the omicron variant. The best evidence that we have is … from the Pfizer vaccine. And in South Africa, they found that the Pfizer vaccine, the two doses, are only about 33 percent effective against the omicron variant, which is a pretty big reduction. However, if you get a booster, that goes up to 75 percent protection,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

Tips for minimizing COVID risk at holiday gatherings | USA Today

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, offers several tips for reducing virus risk at social events: Take a multipronged approach based on vaccination, masks, testing and ventilation. “The most effective risk-reduction measure is to limit gatherings to individuals who are fully vaccinated and boosted,’’ she said.