UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We still don’t fully understand how particles are accelerated near the black hole or within the jet,” said Weidong Jin, a researcher at UCLA and corresponding author of the paper, in a university release. “These particles are so energetic, they’re traveling near the speed of light, and we want to understand where and how they gain such energy. Our study presents the most comprehensive spectral data ever collected for this galaxy, along with modeling to shed light on these processes.” (Also: Science Daily and Space Daily.)

“California is at the front and center of pushing transportation emissions to zero,” said Ann Carlson, who helped craft the Biden administration’s policies to cut tailpipe emissions and now teaches law at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Carlson was also quote by The Washington Post.)

“I would say that millennials and below, but especially Gen Z, are feeling the effects of climate change, political instability and cynicism over politics and environmental efforts,” said Norma Mendoza-Denton, professor of linguistic anthropology at UCLA.

Prickett is the author, with UCLA sociologist Stefan Timmermans, of “The Unclaimed: Abandonment and Hope in the City of Angels.” In their research, Prickett and Timmermans found, less than 1.2% of those who died in L.A. County in the 1970s were unclaimed by next of kin. In 2013, the most recent year from which data is available, 2.75% of county decedents were not picked up.

Patrick Allard, a professor in the Institute for Society and Genetics at UCLA, said PFAS chemicals have a “constellation” of other health effects, including a strong impact on the immune system. There are also questions about whether that could be linked to neurological disorders like ADHD.

Her organization released a survey of area residents, conducted with the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, that found widespread support for a trail along the Salton Sea, as well as bike lanes, children’s play areas, shaded picnic areas and cooling stations at the state recreation area. Many respondents supported the idea of small businesses such as food vendors and farm stands hawking local products, and more than half wanted to see bike rental stations, fast-food options and a souvenir store.

O1 is available in OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot platform, ChatGPT, for free — with limits. But earlier this month, OpenAI introduced a more advanced o1 tier, o1 pro mode, that costs an eye-watering $2,400 a year. “The overall cost of [large language model] reasoning is certainly not going down,” Guy Van Den Broeck, a professor of computer science at UCLA, told TechCrunch.

(Article co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) “We know these medications are extremely effective, but we need a couple more years to see if this is truly a trend or if it’s just a little blip and things will go back to where they were, or if it will get even worse,” said Dr. Tannaz Moin, an endocrinologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the study.

“Pneumonia can become dangerous if it goes unrecognized and untreated. Even with prompt identification, in certain patients or with certain bacteria, pneumonia can become quite serious, requiring hospitalization,” says Dr. Kathryn Melamed, a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Health.

Transgender people — who make up less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, according to UCLA’s research organization, the Williams Institute — have been the subjects of hundreds of Republican-backed bills across the country in recent years.

First District Supervisor Hilda Solis highlighted a recent study from the Williams Institute, which researches sexual orientation and gender identity and is affiliated with UCLA School of Law. The study found 17% of TGI people in the county live in her district, which includes the non-foothill portions of the San Gabriel Valley and northeast Los Angeles communities including Silver Lake and Highland Park.

The funding program, piloted at UCLA this year, allows graduate-student researchers who have had breakdowns in relations with their advisors or have reservations about their funding sources — such as opposition to work tied to the U.S. military or weapons research, an issue that arose during pro-Palestinian protests — to transition away from their current positions.

In many ways, though, the deck is stacked against renters, Shane Phillips, a researcher at the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, said. “We do a lot to incentivize home ownership. We give big tax breaks on your mortgage, the sale of your home and things of that nature,” he said of existing government programs. “And the current conditions make it harder for people who don’t already own homes or already have considerable wealth to get on that housing ladder.”

Men who opt for “watchful waiting” instead of treatment for a low-risk prostate cancer might improve their odds if they take fish oil supplements, early research suggests. “Many men are interested in lifestyle changes, including diet, to help manage their cancer and prevent the progression of their disease,” noted [UCLA] study author Dr. William Aronson. (Also: Medical Xpress and Science Daily.)