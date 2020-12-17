UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The wings have definitely been clipped of agencies in terms of their sort of unlimited entrepreneurial expansion,” said Tom Nunan, a former network and studio executive who teaches at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “As a result, there’s more of a ceiling on how much agents can really expect to make financially.”

But for those who have a genetic or biological risk for mental illness, as psychiatrist Thomas Strouse told me in 2016, heavy pot use could “hasten or intensify the manifestation, and lead to a worse course than if you never used marijuana at all.” Strouse is medical director of UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. I called him this week to ask whether the pandemic has led to an increase in cannabis-related psychotic episodes among young adults.

Hal Hershfield, a professor at UCLA’s business school who studies long-term decision making, suspects that making life plans can be a means of “trying to exert some control over the inherently unknowable future,” so it can be destabilizing when they fall through. Losing this defense against uncertainty, he told me, can “heighten a sense of existential dread.”

Sarah T. Roberts, a UCLA professor of who studies online content moderation, described the campaign targeting Pornhub as “strangely punitive and uniquely puritanical in an American way.”

“For those fortunate to maintain employment and income during this pandemic, their financial situation is better than before,” economists at UCLA Anderson said in a December report. “These households have been able to accumulate at least an additional $1.6 trillion in savings.”

“People probably will become re-infectable based on antibodies dropping when people have been naturally infected. We don’t know what the timing is going to be, though, like how soon they become susceptible to reinfection,” [UCLA’s Dr. Otto] Yang said.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said it’s important for us all to recognize that due to lags in vaccine production and high demand, there’ll be no “immediate change” in our society.

“The Roaring Twenties is certainly a catchy slogan that has caught on. I encourage your listeners to look at our press release for more details, but I’ll give you a sense of what we’re forecasting. So, thinking about California in particular, while we are forecasting robust and relatively quick return of — let’s look at an indicator like employment in sectors that tend to have higher incomes, like professional and business services,” said UCLA’s Leila Bengali.

A recent survey found that while half of Black Americans knew someone hospitalized or killed by COVID-19, only 14% said they trust a vaccine will be safe. “When we see a statistic like that, what it’s telling us is not that there’s a problem with the people, it’s telling us there is a problem with the system,” said Dr. Chandra Ford, director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice, and Health at UCLA.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The initial rollout of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has begun, and vaccines are shipping across the U.S. Demand for COVID-19 vaccines will outpace supply for the foreseeable future. Yet experts have warned that a substantial proportion of these highly perishable vaccines could go to waste if they are not being used before they expire.

“I think there’s a perception among state governments that, you know, when the CDC moratorium went into place, the problem was kind of solved,” says Kathryn Leifheit, a researcher in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Leifheit is co-author of a recent study examining trends in COVID-19 transmission and mortality in states and their association with the expiration of eviction bans.

“At the same time, that light at the end of the tunnel he’s talking about, with vaccinations coming, and the importance that we will ultimately have to be able to curb this pandemic through that, as well. But in the meantime, we’ve got to get through the tunnel and that’s going to be done through our continued efforts, everyone pulling their part to double down now and wear masks, keep physical distance, stay at home as much as possible,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 52:50 mark).

John Rogers, a professor of education at UCLA, said that the $15-to-$20 million figure may seem like a lot, “unless we consider the alternatives.” “While an imperfect comparison, it is noteworthy that the average private sector business spends more than 3% of annual budget on IT,” he said. “Using that metric here, we see that this investment is just a fraction of what might be expected from comparable efforts in the private sector.”

There may, however, be a limit to how much lowering blood pressure can help preserve brain health, cautioned Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Randomized clinical trials of systolic blood pressure reductions have produced mixed findings on whether lowering blood pressure can reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment,” he noted.

“Equity is a fundamental principle here,” [UCLA’s] Dr. Paul Simon said. “We want to make sure all people have access and that those that are at greatest risk either because of higher risk of exposure or greater risk of severe illness because of chronic health conditions or other factors have more immediate access to the vaccine.”

“Flooding can damage buildings and be very disruptive to the residents who live in them. Even low levels of flooding can damage belongings, disrupt electrical equipment, and potentially expose residents to contaminated water and mold,” said Lara Cushing, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.