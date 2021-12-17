UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What experts do to avoid COVID | Los Angeles Times

UCLA’s [Shira] Shafir begs to differ with Gandhi’s approach. She is concerned about the omicron variant. She believes that, in addition to vaccination, it is critical for people to maintain social distance from others, wear masks and ensure there is good ventilation wherever they are.

Climate crisis is killing migrants crossing U.S. border | Guardian

“We knowingly kill them at the border. And yet we ignore them once they’re here, when they’re doing the jobs that Americans don’t want to do,” said Jason De Leon, an anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was also involved in the study.

People of color may not seek mental health services | KABC-TV

A pair of studies published this summer from UCLA focused on mental health needs in Latino and Asian communities in California. Researchers found the percentage of people who reported symptoms of depression and anxiety was measurably higher than those who said they actually needed help. “These differences between subjective and objective measures of needing mental health services may indicate that there’s a gap in mental health literacy, meaning more work may be needed to reduce stigma and help to normalize the conversation about mental health and the use of mental health services in these communities,” said Dr. Imelda Padilla-Frausto, one of the co-authors of both studies and a research scientist at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Omicron holidays: No zero-risk scenario exists | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

As some families are preparing to travel and gather for the holidays next week, they should be especially careful as the omicron variant is expected to overtake the delta variant, says UCLA epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin. She emphasizes the importance of booster shots, using high-quality masks, keeping your distance from people if you don’t know their vaccination status, and rethinking which activities are worth it.

How warmer winters can wreak havoc | Guardian

“One of the truisms in climate science is that cold places and cold times of year warm faster than the warmer places and warmer times of year,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA studying how extreme events are changing on a warming Earth. “Not only is the actual rate of warming faster in colder seasons and places — like the Arctic, which is warming three times faster than other places — but also a lot of impacts that are associated with warming are amplified.”

Getting Central Valley farmworkers boosted | KCET-TV

One basic problem: Credible vaccine information and the science that supports it is not readily available in Spanish or other languages, said Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, an assistant clinical professor in family medicine at UCLA Health. “People are afraid to contract the virus in health care settings. Many avoided seeking care even when they were sick for fear of being put on ventilators, afraid they would never make it out of the hospital.”

What will life with COVID be like in 2022? | NBC’s “Today”

“It’s really exciting to potentially have options for oral therapy that act very early,” Dr. Judith Currier, professor of medicine in the UCLA division of infectious diseases, told TODAY. The medications will probably be used mainly in the populations where they’ll have the greatest potential benefit for reducing hospitalization, she said, which would include those who are older, those who have underlying health issues and those who are unvaccinated.

The problem with expanding Southland freeways | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The predicament that that impact creates is one that has disproportionately fallen upon poor communities, and especially poor communities of color. Think about the two massive interchanges that were built in the heart of Boyle Heights in the 1950s and 1960s,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila (approx. 21:25 mark).

The latest on the omicron variant | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It does appear that it is going to be more infectious than the delta variant, but it may actually have less severity than the delta variant, which is good news,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:00 mark).