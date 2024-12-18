UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Despite new parameters, UCLA’s latest TV diversity study has found that women and people of color remain underrepresented in key creative and lead roles in Hollywood even though they are a crucial demographic when it comes to viewership. Released on Tuesday, “UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Presents: Streaming Television in 2023” marks a move away from the report’s usual format of examining the current television landscape through the lens of traditional TV seasons. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón were quoted. Also: Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.)

“Incredibly unlikely there’s any future for Asaad anywhere outside of living as a refugee somewhere in Russia. At this point, the international community is moving on to life in Syria without the Asaad family in power after decades,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“The big relief for California, right now, is that the Supreme Court is not going to rule on the substance of whether California has the authority to issue greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles,” said Ann Carlson, the founding director of the [Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law.]

Aimee Drolet Rossi, a marketing professor at UCLA, says Saks’ behavior is wrong. “They’re simply holding your money hijacked,” she said. Drolet Rossi said returns cost retailers a lot of money, and some shoppers abuse the system. In fact, the National Retail Federation estimated that return fraud contributed to $100 billion in losses for retailers last year. Still, Drolet Rossi said that’s not an excuse for Saks not refunding customers right away. She believes their behavior is suspicious.

The benefits of clean, renewable energy solutions extend beyond ensuring comfortable homes and a reliable power grid. Electrifying and retrofitting buildings could create 100,000 construction jobs and 4,900 manufacturing jobs annually for 25 years in California, according to a UCLA study.

“There were multiple cars flipped by this tornado with people in them,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said. “This is a rare, injury-producing tornado in California. Most California tornadoes generally don’t produce injuries.”

“I don’t expect this lawsuit to go anywhere,” election law expert Rick Hasen, a professor at UCLA School of Law, wrote upon learning of the case Monday night.