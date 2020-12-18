UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Health care workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday as the effort to inoculate millions of people in the county accelerated. Emergency physician Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson was the first person at the Westwood hospital to be vaccinated. After receiving the Pfizer vaccination, she told urged everyone to get the shot when it becomes more widely available. (Also: KCBS-TV, KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)

A recent study by UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Stability, concluded: “It is likely that low-income residents of disadvantaged communities, who have the least flexible work schedules, the least access to high-efficiency appliances and energy management systems, and inhabit the most poorly insulated housing stock, will be most adversely affected by these new changes.”

(Remembrance written by UCLA’s Chon Noriega) Peter Wollen died one year ago from Alzheimer’s disease. He had been in institutional care since around 2005. Peter was my colleague at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the Department of Film, Television, and Digital Media, and, when his illness forced him to retire, I was with him on his last night in Los Angeles before he flew back to London the next morning.

At the moment, the FDA’s approval applies only to testing at the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of California, Los Angeles, which conducted clinical trials. But several companies hope to market similar tests soon. … Over the past four years, studies involving about 1,000 patients by Dr. Jeremie Calais, a nuclear medicine physician at UCLA, and Dr. Thomas Hope, a nuclear medicine physician at UCSF, showed that the scan accurately detected prostate cancer cells anywhere in the body before treatment and even after treatment, when cancer may recur.

Twenty states in the United States have some form of a ban on conversion therapy, said Christy Mallory, a state and local policy director at the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. The institute is a think tank focused on researching sexual orientation and gender identity issues. Most of the states that passed a ban are those that are more supportive of LGBTQ rights, she said.

Conversations around getting vaccinated have to evolve to confront the hesitance, says Vickie Mays, director of the University of California at Los Angeles’s center studying minority health disparities. The compelling images of Lindsay don’t signify investment in the target demographic or ensure that people will have access to care after they receive the vaccine, she said.

“I worry that [the side effects] could be a major barrier to vaccine uptake,” Kristen R. Choi, a nurse and health services researcher at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, wrote last week in a JAMA Internal Medicine essay describing her own reactions of chills, nausea, dizziness, and 104.9 degree fever. “Clinicians will need to be prepared to discuss with patients why they should trust the vaccine and that its adverse effects could look a lot like COVID-19.”

More than 78% of Los Angeles County residents are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a survey released Wednesday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. … “With the U.S. now seeing the first rollout of the vaccine, we feel that it’s important, especially as a public health research center, to assess the willingness of Californians to get vaccinated, as well as to look more closely at different geographic areas to identify disparities,” CHIS Director Todd Hughes [of UCLA] said. (Also: City News Service.)

“While we can’t definitely say that this is the result of Thanksgiving gatherings, the evidence strongly suggests that, and we strongly encourage everyone to remain socially distant over the winter holidays,” said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Hospitalizations typically lag about 10 days behind diagnoses, said Dr. Shafir, while deaths are another 10 days behind that.

“[The] Hispanic population had about [a] sixfold increase rate of infection compared to non-Hispanics. And that’s an important finding because that can help us direct our prevention interventions in our messaging to different Hispanic populations around Los Angeles,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner.

“What we’ve seen both nationally and in California is an almost exponential growth in COVID cases and hospitalizations since the beginning of November. And now that’s starting to play out in having more patients in the ICUs,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:20 mark).

“[They] face lots of assumptions and stereotypes that they’re not committed to their work and that they would rather just care for children, especially after they opted to be out of the workforce for a period of time,” says Natasha Quadlin, an assistant professor of sociology at UCLA. “But now we’re facing this situation where even women who had decided to stay in the workforce, after having children, have been forced to exit for various reasons.”

“In the current situation, we need to pull all stops,” said Karin Michels, Sc.D., Ph.D., professor and chair of the department of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She pointed out that the second wave of COVID-19 is much bigger than the first. “Outdoor dining still allows for people to cluster and come in much too close contact; 6 feet distance between individuals cannot be maintained,” she said. “Therefore, it is sensible to close outdoor dining areas.” (Michels was also quoted by NBC News.)

“All the money spent on that is basically gone, and there’s nothing left in its place,” said Gary Blasi, a retired UCLA professor and public interest lawyer. “One advantage of Project HomeKey is that the property and the land is being permanently acquired by the public and nonprofit sector.”

A 2020 UCLA study found people of color represented 24% of broadcast-scripted leads during the 2018-19 television season, while white actors represented 76% of leads. Black actors accounted for 11.6% of broadcast-scripted leads compared to 6.6% of Latino leads, 3.3% of multiracial leads and 1.7% of Asian American leads, according to the report. Overall, white actors accounted 59% of roles in broadcast-scripted shows, followed by Blacks, 18%, Asian Americans, 6%, and Latinos, 5%.

A study helmed by Kathryn Leifheit of UCLA found that states that allowed moratoriums to expire earlier experienced faster growth in coronavirus cases and deaths.