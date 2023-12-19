UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We’ve seen a shift from behind-the-scenes pressure the administration was exercising from very early on, to now, much more public exhortations, and leaks, and more public appeals,” said Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at the University of California in Los Angeles. “Clearly, the administration is running out of patience.”

A few weeks later, the Federal Agency for Civic Education canceled a symposium titled “We Still Need to Talk,” which had been planned for early December … In a statement, the organizers, who included Michael Rothberg, chair in Holocaust studies at UCLA, and Candice Breitz, a Berlin-based artist whose work grapples with global geographies of race, opposed the decision to call off the event.

“We contracted with two different organizations … We did twelve focus groups across the region with different racial, gender and ethnic composition, including a focus group of non-binary folk. And then we also did a poll,” said UCLA’s Gary Segura (approx. 3:30 mark).

[UCLA’s Hannah Appel was interviewed.] “We all know what public school means. I have two kids. I send them to the public school in our neighborhood. And what does that mean? It’s tuition-free. The University of California system, and all of those public-school systems across the country — it also used to mean that for college. And now we have this historical amnesia that these places couldn’t possibly be tuition-free again.” (approx. 4:10 mark).

Lanthimos’ film — and his qualms — come just as a recent study from UCLA found that a good chunk of Gen Z just doesn’t really want to see sex in TV and movies anymore. Of young people surveyed between the ages of 13 to 24, 47.5 per cent think sex isn’t needed for plot development in TV shows and movies.

A legal medication commonly used medically as an anesthetic, ketamine has been increasingly offered “off label” at private clinics in an effort to treat depression and other mental health disorders, said Dr. David Goodman-Meza, an addiction medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCLA. (UCLA’s Tucker Avra was also quoted.)

UCLA scientists and colleagues have created a genetic source-to-destination map of the most trafficked mammal in the world — the pangolin — using samples from living white-bellied pangolins and scales from the animals confiscated at illicit markets. (UCLA’s Thomas Smith and Jen Tinsman were quoted.)

“El Niño and La Niña are one of many things in the Earth system that can affect whether California sees wet or dry winters,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA. “And critically, it is one of the only things that we can actually predict in advance. So it remains today the single most important predictor of California winter precipitation ... even though it doesn’t tell us everything we need to know to make a slam-dunk prediction.”

A recent study by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies showed Al Fresco dining generated an increase of $12 million in gross sales in 2022 compared to 2019. Graham Rossmore, the study’s author, says the Al Fresco program has been a boost for local businesses and a catalyst for fostering vibrant public spaces.

Everyone poops, but it turns out we don’t all need to poop every day. That’s a misconception, said gastroenterologist Dr. Folasade May, an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “I even have people who try and make appointments, because they say, ‘Oh, I stopped having a bowel movement every single day a few years ago,’” May said. “And I have to remind people that there’s really not a fixed or normal number of bowel movements.”

Experts have varying levels of optimism about the state’s economy, but they agree that California is in for a downturn — a “weak” 2024, as Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist for the UCLA Anderson Forecast, told CalMatters in October. Nickelsburg noted in a presentation about his forecast, though, that the state’s job growth is weak in certain regions but strong in others, and that despite layoffs, the tech industry is still adding jobs.

Kirkland has represented more than 120, or 10%, of the large public companies that filed for bankruptcy since Oct. 1, 1979, according to a research database co-created by University of California, Los Angeles law professor Lynn LoPucki. Nearly half of those cases were filed between 2013 and Dec. 31, 2022, according to the database.