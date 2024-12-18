UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The strain appears to be unique to Los Angeles and has not been recorded anywhere else, said Dr. Shangxin Yang, a UCLA molecular biologist and clinical microbiologist who is a co-author of the paper describing the find. Although all the patients ultimately recovered, the mutation represents an unsettling new development in a battle against a tiny but hardy foe. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Uslan was also quoted.)

In the early 2000s, Andrea Ghez, an astrophysicist at UCLA, discovered a very young star in the region, estimated to be just a few million years old. (Also: UCLA’s Anna Ciurlo was quoted by the Associated Press.)

In a recent report from UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools, three main findings are underscored regarding students with experience in foster care: students had a mix of experiences as they navigated the feeling of belonging while in the foster care system, they had a mix of experiences in high school when it came to support, belonging, and safety, and their support systems were critical when navigating college.

California should establish a single university that merges its community colleges and two public university systems, urges a new report from California Competes and The Civil Rights Project at UCLA.

“Their argument is this authority was given to California because they have really bad smog problems, not because of climate change,” said Ann Carlson, the founding director of the [Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law]. “And therefore, they shouldn’t be able to regulate greenhouse gases under this special power they have.”

A recent report from UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy highlighted that under the Biden administration immigration officials continued separating families, but its tactics were not as punitive as the ones known during the Trump era.

Economist Jerry Nickelsburg, director of UCLA’s Anderson Forecast, also is generally bullish on manufacturing, noting that “California has a deep pool of technical talent.”

Mass shootings remain a near-daily occurrence in America. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, transgender people are already four times more likely to be victims of violent crime.

Dr. Neal Walia, a sleep medicine physician with UCLA Health, said poor sleep has been linked to increased mortality and oxidative stress, which is an imbalance of free radicals that contribute to cell damage.