“There’s going to be a worry for their own safety as well as their family’s safety. … If we’re pushing something that others are saying may not be safe. They’re going to be attuned to that,” said UCLA’s Melssa Brymer.

Professor Jaana Juvonen, a UCLA psychologist, theorizes that both losing friends and making new ones takes energy and focus. She says educators who want to see a bump in test scores should consider scaffolding — by, for example, assigning known friends to the same classes and explicitly teaching relationship skills — to reduce friendship instability, especially since, for tweens and young teens, it can mimic the intensity of falling in love and suffering heartbreak.

In one of the largest genomic medicine ventures in the nation, UCLA Health announced this month that it has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s genetics center to provide whole exome genetic sequencing for 150,000 UCLA Health patients. (UCLA’s Daniel Geschwind and John Mazziotta were quoted.)

The UCLA School of Education and Information Studies announced today that it has formed a research initiative aimed at bringing women and people of color into the fields of computing education and technology. “The persistent lack of diversity in computing and technology requires that we achieve greater momentum in seeking evidence-based solutions,’’ said Linda Sax, a professor of higher education at UCLA and founding director of Momentum: Accelerating Equity in Computing and Technology.

Mark Greenberg, a professor of law and philosophy at the University of California at Los Angeles, said that experts have varying opinions on the matter since no president has actually pardoned himself. Greenberg, through his best interpretation of the law, told The Post that the Constitution doesn’t give Trump the power to pardon himself and his family. He added that the presidential pardon clause has restrictions, just like the majority of laws in the Constitution.

“It’s almost unbelievable this can happen in the United States,” said Michael Jerrett, chair of the environmental health science department at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an adviser on the community monitoring project.

“Within the U.S. there are several terms that are appropriate. So: Native American, Native peoples, American Indian, Indigenous. A lot of Native people prefer their tribally specific names,” said UCLA’s Tria Blu Wakpa.

Kirsten Choi, 28, a psychiatric nurse and assistant professor at UCLA, is researching how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting mental health.

“We’re just seeing an incredible increase in cases here in Los Angeles. And given the fact that we just had a Thanksgiving holiday where there was a lot of travel, a lot of people getting together, we can expect those cases to continue to increase significantly,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:30 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by Health.

Those who reported feeling the loneliest got less exercise, were less likely to have a healthy diet, and had a lower quality of life, according to the study published recently in the journal NPJ Parkinson’s Disease. “That surprised us,” said study author Dr. Indu Subramanian, a neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Southwest Veteran Affairs Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers. “One of the most detrimental things is actually being lonely,” she said in a university news release.

“This is a particularly tough time for health care workers. I think one thing to keep in context is they are just a large part of our overall workforce, about 10%. So we’re not talking about a slim slice of the pie, here. And as you said, it’s a tough time and the problems keep coming,” said UCLA’s Dr. Linda Rosenstock (approx. 1:35 mark).

Forty-three states and the District of Columbia instituted temporary eviction bans in response to the widespread joblessness caused by the pandemic in the spring. But once some of those moratoriums lapsed and landlords were allowed to boot tenants, there were an estimated 433,700 excess cases and 10,700 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide, according to a study led by Kathryn Leifheit, an epidemiologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health.

A study from UCLA has revealed that animals with more genetic variation are the best candidates for relocation. The researchers analyzed the outcomes for more than 9,000 tortoises that were moved from the Mojave Desert to Nevada’s Ivanpah Valley. The study revealed that genetic variation was the strongest predictor of survival. (UCLA’s Brad Shaffer and Peter Scott were quoted.)

“Research on aging is beginning to identify some factors that might put a person on an accelerated aging path, potentially leading to diseases of aging such as metabolic disorder and cardiovascular disease much earlier in life than would be expected,” said the study’s lead author, Judith Carroll, an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology, part of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. (UCLA’s Christine Dunkel Schetter was also quoted.)

The research, conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, highlights significant differences in residents’ oral health across income, education, employment, immigration status and other categories, revealing the crucial influence of social determinants and illustrating that poor oral health is not simply a result of lack of access to dental care. “Few studies have examined the role of social determinants of oral health,” said Nadereh Pourat, lead author of the study and an associate director at the center. (UCLA’s Maria Ditter was also quoted.)

Critically important is increasing efforts to prevent these types of heart attacks in the first place, said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a cardiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. This includes reducing cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, increasing exercise, stopping smoking and eating a healthy diet.