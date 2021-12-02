UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

First U.S. case of omicron variant detected in California | KCBS-TV

State and Los Angeles County leaders have said they do not plan to issue new lockdowns as a means of preventing Omicron from spreading. UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin told CBSLA Wednesday the most important thing is surveillance. “We’re going to have to look for it,” Rimoin said. “All of the sequencing that we’re doing now that is ramping up—I have a feeling we’re going to have a lot more information soon.” (Rimoin was also interviewed by KTLA-TV and by KNX-AM — approx. 0:55 mark.)

Omicron variant officially hits the U.S. | Daily Beast

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who has served on advisory boards and review panels for the WHO, CDC, and others, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that boosters could help. “We have seen based on lab studies, cross-protection against different variants,” Brewer said.

Twitter’s photo-removal policy aimed at improving privacy | National Public Radio

Sarah Roberts, co-founder of the Center for Critical Internet Inquiry at University of California, Los Angeles, says the new policy gives victims of abuse and harassment new recourse. “It will certainly give moderators an extra set of options when dealing with cases of third parties using the private information (such as physical address, legal name, etc.) for harassment purposes — a practice that is sadly not uncommon on Twitter,” Roberts tells NPR.

COVID caused shifts in where people live | CNET

“Once you were deprived of the opportunities that a fully open Los Angeles, or for that matter, a fully open San Francisco offered you, it was very hard to justify the cost of housing here,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA and the research program lead of traffic at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies.

Twitter ‘fire-watchers’ track California’s blazes | Wired

“If there are random people on Twitter with phenomenal knowledge of how these things work who can provide this information in real time, minute by minute, there should be a way to leverage that kind of knowledge in a formal capacity,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

Rising sea levels threaten California toxic sites | The Hill

Hundreds of toxic sites in California will be threatened as sea levels rise due to climate change, according to environmental health professors at UC Berkeley and UCLA. The professors released a new project Tuesday called “Toxic Tides” that highlights the impact rising sea levels will have on California in the next 100 years. More than three feet of sea level rise will occur by 2100 if nothing is done about climate change, according to the project. (Also: UCLA’s Lara Cushing was interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

What did 2020 mean for sex lives of Californians? | Fresno Bee

Nearly one in four California adults didn’t have sex in 2020, the highest mark recorded in the 20-year history of a comprehensive UCLA health survey. The California Health Interview Survey asks tens of thousands of respondents each year a broad range of questions about their health, including how many sex partners they had during the past 12 months. It is conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research in collaboration with the California Department of Public Health and the Department of Health Care Services.

Ex-Googler starts her own AI research center | Wired

Gebru was ejected from Google after clashing with bosses over a research paper urging caution with a new text-processing technology enthusiastically adopted by Google and other tech companies … Safiya Noble, a professor at UCLA … says Gebru’s project is an example of the kind of new and more inclusive institutions needed to make progress on understanding and responding to technology’s effects on society.

The underlying connection between COVID and AIDS | Medical Xpress

For [Brad] Sears, who is the founding executive director and David Sanders Distinguished Scholar of Law and Policy at UCLA’s Williams Institute (the nation’s first university-based LGBT law and policy think tank), this would become much more than a work-related interest; he has been living with HIV since 1995. (Sears is quoted.)

Alkaline water: Does it have benefits? | The Healthy

“Water that’s naturally alkaline becomes that way by passing over rocks — like in springs — picking up minerals as it flows, which increases its alkaline level,” says registered dietitian Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center.

Discrimination has adverse links to mental health | HealthDay News

Interpersonal discrimination is associated with adverse mental health and substance use outcomes among young adults, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in Pediatrics. Yvonne Lei, from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues used data from six waves of the Transition to Adulthood Supplement (2007 to 2017) for 1,834 participants to examine associations between different types of interpersonal discrimination (e.g., racism, sexism, ageism, and physical appearance discrimination) and mental health, substance use, and well-being.