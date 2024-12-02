UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The University of California, Los Angeles, enrolled record-high numbers of first-time underrepresented minority students this fall: a 5 percent increase in Black enrollment and a 4 percent bump in Latino students, according to university data released last Wednesday. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was quoted. Also: KCRW-FM.)

The state’s first electric-vehicle-charging roadway is expected to debut by the 2028 Olympics after a multimillion-dollar grant to UCLA — the site of Los Angeles’s Olympic Village. Nearly $20 million will go to electrify the university’s BruinBus fleet and install underground charging for shuttles and buses along a route that stretches for less than a mile in Westwood. The grant will also fund a new transit hub between the UCLA bus depot and a planned UCLA/Westwood Metro station that would connect to the future D Line light rail extension. (UCLA’s Clinton Bench was quoted.)

The American Cancer Society recommends annual screenings for people who are 50 to 80 years old who smoke or used to smoke. But UCLA Health thoracic oncologist Dr. Amy Cummings says preventative screenings are underutilized. “California has done amazing in terms of smoking cessation. We have one of the lowest rates of smoking in the entire country. But when we took a look to see how many people are eligible for lung cancer screening and getting it, we were actually the worst state in the entire country,” Cummings said. “We were only scanning 1% of people who were eligible. Now, the national average at that time isn’t great either. It’s only 6%.”

Sylvia Forni is the director of the [Fowler Museum at UCLA] and says the piece allows visitors to come face to face with the reality that desperation sometimes outweighs risk. “These are all concepts and ideas that we know about and we hear about,” she said. “It’s different just finding yourself very close to an object that shows this height and this danger in a very clear way.”

The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable search and seizure by the government. The protections extend to a person on the street, in their home or at their workplace, regardless of immigration status, said Ahilan Arulanantham, an immigration attorney and UCLA School of Law professor.

“If he really didn’t want that wall to be built, he could’ve let it get lost in the bureaucracy,” UCLA professor Chris Zepeda-Millán, author of “Walls, Cages and Family Separation: Immigration Policy in the Time of Trump,” told The Independent. “He didn’t. His administration waived [environmental laws] like every other administration before them, probably due to the fact that politics and public opinion at the time had turned.”

Trump is expected to sign up to five executive orders on immigration after he is sworn in on Jan. 20 and is considering withholding federal police grants from law enforcement agencies that decline to aid in deportations. He undertook a similar strategy during his first term but faced significant legal hurdles and could face them again, said Hiroshi Motomura, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA.

Cecilia Menjívar, a sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, has studied these populations of Honduran and Salvadoran TPS holders. In a 2020 report, she found that they were deeply integrated in their communities and employed at high rates. (Menjívar was quoted.)

The workers who cut and finished your sleek stone countertop may be paying a price in poor lung health, new research shows. Breathing in dust created by the manufacture of countertops can cause the lung disease silicosis, according to a study presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago. (UCLA’s Dr. Sundus Lateef was quoted.)

Scholars at the UCLA Law School’s Williams Institute estimated that “110,300 youth who identify as transgender live in 24 states that ban access to puberty-blocking medication and gender-affirming hormone therapy.” Nationwide, about 1.6 million individuals, or 0.6% of the U.S. population age 13 and older, identify as transgender, the institute said. Among those aged 13 to 17, 1.4%, or about 300,000 individuals, identify as transgender. (The Williams Institute was also cited by ABC News and NBC News.

“There are a couple factors that are not ideal for the outcome with regard to the president changing,” said Elana Redfield, federal policy director at the Williams Institute, a research organization at the UCLA School of Law focused on law and policies that impact lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and intersex people.

“I think whatever replaces (the Biden order), if anything does, will probably be less regulation heavy,” said John Villasenor, faculty co-director of the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law and Policy. However, he said that Trump could push for federal laws that preempt state AI regulations on issues like the use of AI in hiring to prevent a patchwork of different rules that could make it harder for tech companies to operate.

Since Trump’s victory, Newsom has held a nationwide livestream on Zoom with voters and solicited donations to his political committee, Campaign for Democracy, which raised millions of dollars this year for Democratic candidates nationally. He may be able to use those funds for a possible run for president, said Richard Hasen, an election law expert and political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Christopher Tang, a professor of supply chain management at UCLA, said people’s evolving coffee tastes could also be contributing to the arabica price gains. As consumers seek out fancier drinks that use arabica, growers in Brazil and Colombia are struggling to keep up with demand, in part because it takes years to grow a coffee plant before its beans can be harvested, Tang said.

She shared her concerns with Dr. William Parker, an OB-GYN and clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Parker had written a popular book on women’s health in which he suggested — conservatively, for the time — that women over 45 consider having their ovaries removed as “good prevention” for ovarian cancer. (Parker was quoted.)

“Hair within African diasporic communities has been an important cultural signifier,” said Shelleen Greene, an associate professor of cinema and media studies at UCLA. “It is a way of showing one’s culture, of representing oneself in space.”

Greg Bryant, a cognitive scientist at UCLA who studies communication and social behavior, points out that seeing smiles on animals’ faces is a bit like the phenomenon of seeing faces in the clouds. We tend to see patterns in things, and humans — social animals that we are — tend to see faces everywhere (even in toast). So naturally, it’s easy to see an upturned mouth as a smile.

A study from the Latino Policies and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles used data from a 2017-18 national survey of more than 3,600 educators from 13 states and over 760 schools to examine the impact of immigration enforcement on schools. Research found that 60% of teachers surveyed reported an impact on immigrant students’ academic performance. The study also found increased immigration enforcement led to absenteeism and increased bullying of immigrant students.

“It’s crazy,” says Dr. Jesse Mills, a health science clinical professor and the director of the Men’s Clinic at the University of California, Los Angeles. “You can go to any liquor store and truck stop and buy a honey packet, and you have no idea what’s in there.”

John Piacentini, a UCLA psychology professor who directs the UCLA Center for Child Anxiety Resilience, Education and Support, agreed that teens should delay getting on smartphones. Piacentini said school bans would work better if teens had models — older siblings and parents at home, as well as teachers — who stopped using phones at the same time.