Roe v. Wade reversal could affect millions of Latinas | Los Angeles Times

Researchers said in a report released last week by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute that millions of Latinas of childbearing age live in states with strict anti-abortion policies, making them vulnerable to being disproportionately affected. ... “Latinas continue to be invisible, disposable and inconsequential” even though they’re being affected by these decisions, said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the [institute].

Defining ‘Asian American’ is complicated | The Washington Post

The term “Asian American” was coined in 1968 by graduate students in California who founded the Asian American Political Alliance. It “was partly a response to the way we had been perceived as the other, the Oriental,” said Renee Tajima-Peña, a professor of Asian American studies at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It was a declaration of our self-identity.”

[Brian Powell] and Natasha Quadlin, a sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, recently published “Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and the Public,” which analyzes recent public polling as well as surveys from the authors on which Americans want to bear the cost of college. The duo found more Americans want the government to support higher education.

Going whole hog for a Noche Buena tradition |The New York Times

Roast pork is the must-have Christmas Eve centerpiece for many Latinos and Filipinos, and for processors like La Casa Sierra near Tampa, Fla., business is booming. … pork is viewed as a symbol of freedom, said Lauren Robin Derby, a Latin American studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. The tradition of having pork on Christmas Eve dates to at least the 19th century.

A year ago, most economists predicted modest price increases. The UCLA Anderson Forecast predicted prices in the state would rise 4.1% in 2022. Instead, prices in California are estimated to go up 7.4% this year. … Still, said Jerry Nickelsburg, UCLA Anderson School forecast director, “The good news is that unlike the past four slowdowns in economic growth we expect a milder impact on California’s economy whichever path the Federal Reserve decides to take.”

“People vary a lot,” Otto Yang, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY. “There are people that feel like they’re sick the whole cold and flu season and other people that seem to be untouched by it,” he said.

Soft brain probe could help depression research | Neuroscience News

The ability to continuously measure neurotransmitters in high resolution over long periods would provide a more accurate understanding of how serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters affect psychological states, potentially leading to more effective treatments for depression and other mental health disorders, said the paper’s corresponding author, Anne Andrews, a UCLA professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and of chemistry and biochemistry.

Loneliness is failed solitude | Psychology Today

How do we counteract the effects of stress on our existence at the molecular level? … One possible answer, as Steve Cole, professor of medicine, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA has shown, is through mind-body practices like meditation. Cole’s research has linked meditation to higher antibody production, reduced negative inflammatory activity, increased positive antiviral response and improved function of specific strains of immune cells.

