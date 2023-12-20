UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA law professor Rick Hasen said the Colorado court handed down “a serious and careful opinion that reaches a reasonable conclusion that Trump is disqualified. Nonetheless the opinion reaches many novel legal issues that the U.S. Supreme Court could decide the other way should that court reach the merits.” (Also: NBC News and New York Times.)

Is it legal for the federal government to force a corporation to reopen stores? UCLA Labor Center Director Saba Waheed says yes, if the courts say so. “This is going to go to court. And if [the federal government] can prove that Starbucks closed these stores as a retaliation to unionizing efforts, then yes, they can require them to reopen the stores. In the same way that if [Starbucks] fired a worker for organizing, that worker can be reinstated and paid back wages,” explains Waheed.

[Safiya] Noble, an expert on algorithmic discrimination and AI ethics, studies how race, class, and societal structures interact with the internet and other technologies. She co-founded UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry nearly a decade ago and has taught information studies and African-American studies at the university.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain called the two storm systems atypically warm for this time of year on his Weather West YouTube channel. “These are not unusually cold storms, but in fact, unusually warm storms,” Swain said. (Also: Washington Post and KABC-TV – approx. :30 mark).

Hot temperatures inside food trucks is the focus of a study recently released by the UCLA Heat Lab. Jason Sutedja is a Senior at UCLA and part of the research group. He explains they placed sensors in three different locations, inside several food trucks serving university students on campus during an evening in April 2022. ”So when it was a 65 degrees cool night outside, the temperature sensors would show consistently over 100 degrees,” Sutedja said.

“Yes, people are exposed to several different chemicals, but we try to control for that in epidemiology studies as best we can,” said Jeff Bronstein, director of the Movement Disorders Program at UCLA who has studied the link between paraquat and Parkinson’s in California’s Central Valley. That the animal studies are done by different labs “adds to what we call biological plausibility. It all supports that paraquat increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.”

And although physicians are happy to have new tools like GLP-1s, their increased use can come with downsides, said Dr. Zhaoping Li, a professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles. “People are losing weight, all right, but they’re also losing a lot of muscle,” which can be particularly worrisome for geriatric patients, Li said.

“Rather than destroy Hamas, this war will destroy Gaza and render it largely uninhabitable, as we can already see in northern Gaza,” noted Dov Waxman, professor of Israel Studies at the University of California at Los Angeles. “This will fuel more militancy among Palestinians and more support for armed resistance.”

Chris Tilly, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies labor markets and public policies that shape the workplace, said research had shown that gradual and moderate increases to the minimum wage had no significant impact on employment levels.

In fact, it turns out when you acknowledge feelings it lessens their intensity. Dr. Matthew D. Lieberman, a research psychologist at UCLA, found that naming an emotion helps to reduce its impact. It’s called affect labeling. Naming the emotion gives you power over the emotion while indulging the emotion gives it power over you.