Diversity plunged at elite colleges after the U.S. Supreme Court banned affirmative action last year. The justices determined race could not be used as a factor in deciding who’s admitted. But UCLA student diversity rose to record numbers during the 2024 fall semester, according to the Los Angeles Times. The university increased its Black freshmen student population by 5.1% and Latino freshmen by 4.3%. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was featured.)

[Julio] Frenk was president of the University of Miami from 2015 until earlier this year, when he was hired to lead UCLA, replacing long-serving chancellor Gene Block, who retired at the end of July.

The “UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Presents: Streaming Television in 2023” found that minority actors represented just 24% of the cast across the most-popular shows streaming services, while 62.4% of the shows featured supporting cast storylines involving women-centered stories, Asian, Black, Latinx and LGBTQ stories. (Also: LAist 89.3-FM and KABC-TV.)

Many complained of nosebleeds, dizziness and respiratory issues. Years later, UCLA researchers found that pregnant women living near Aliso Canyon during and after the blowout were more likely to have premature births and low-weight newborns.

A persistent La Niña usually indicates a coming cold and wet winter in the Northwest. But sitting between those regions is a band of states — including Nevada, Utah and Colorado — where connections with tropical ocean temperatures are liminal. “And so it’s hard to say we can truly have very decent prediction skills,” said Siyu Zhao, an atmospheric scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.