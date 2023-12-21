UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

And in 2023, “the general political instability in the United States makes the situation now much more precarious,” wrote Rick Hasen, an election-law expert and professor at the UCLA School of Law, on the Election Law Blog. (Hasen was also quoted in an ABC News story and in The Hill.)

Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, published a study in 2014 looking at lawsuits against the police in 81 jurisdictions over six years. She found that 99.98 percent of the money paid to plaintiffs in these cases came from local governments or their insurance companies — not from the officers themselves. “Officers virtually never pay anything in settlements or judgments entered against them,” Ms. Schwartz said in an interview.

WilmerHale’s investigation into Sam Altman’s ouster at OpenAI has dual aims — help the company restore credibility and assist the law firm in moving beyond a congressional hearing debacle where it coached two university presidents. The firm, by shedding light on what led to Altman’s firing at the Microsoft-backed startup, will help OpenAI’s new board make credible decisions, said James Park, a UCLA law professor who teaches corporate governance. “Corporate reputation is going to matter for a company like this,” he said.

A new study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law and Utah State University finds that among LGBTQ people who were raised Christian, those who are older, Black, cisgender men, and/or live in the South are more likely to continue to identify as Christian as adults. (UCLA’s Ilan Meyer was quoted.)

Now, a UCLA-led research team has provided an unprecedented view of the structure and characteristics of medium- and high-entropy alloys. Using an advanced imaging technique, the team mapped, for the first time ever, the three-dimensional atomic coordinates of such alloys. In another scientific first for any material, the researchers correlated the mixture of elements with structural defects. (UCLA’s Jianwei Miao was quoted.)

“It’s really bad to find out that pharmacies are selling whole bottles of fake medication, and clearly an effort has been made to make them look legitimate,” said Chelsea Shover, a UCLA researcher who published a study on counterfeit medications in Mexico earlier this year.

“With this system, you can get a pretty significant flash-flood event,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “This will be a pretty El Niño-flavored storm.”

“Traditionally in antitrust there’s this consumer welfare standard, which is focused on ‘Is this going to be good or bad for consumers?’” said Brett Hollenbeck, an associate professor at the Anderson School of Management of the University of California, Los Angeles. “If the F.T.C. doesn’t feel like this argument will hold sway, they could try a more novel theory, which is that it could hurt franchisees.”