The National Institutes of Health awarded the grant to the UCLA branch of the International Maternal Pediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials Network, commonly called the IMPAACT Network. … “I am honored to contribute to IMPAACT’s efforts to provide pregnant women, infants, children and adolescents with state-of-the-art HIV therapies,’’ said Dr. Grace Aldrovandi, chief of infectious diseases at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and a professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky) Without continued funding, the county’s existing network of self-help centers will be dismantled, and the impact on low-income communities will be devastating. With the goal of keeping low-income residents housed and preventing the local homelessness crisis from worsening, we are facing challenging years ahead. We must use every tool at our disposal to reach those who need our help.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Brad Sears) Twenty-five years ago, I tested positive for HIV and was diagnosed with AIDS a few months later. I was given six to 18 months to live. And yet here I am.

“I think whenever you see numbers like 430,000 cases, 10,000 deaths, it’s surprising and it’s troubling, and these are deaths that could have been prevented had the states maintained their moratoriums,” says one of the study’s lead researchers, Kathryn Leifheit of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: Vox.)

Another member of the committee, Peter Szilagyi, a pediatrician at UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital, called the decision “a Solomon’s choice” but noted that for Americans not in the two first priority groups, more vaccine will be coming “very soon.” (Also: Time.)

“In terms of getting to a point where I would say, ‘Oh my gosh I hope we don’t get there,’ we are already there,” says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA.

“The concerns that Mrs. Larson is raising are real concerns. Concerns that parents across the country have been articulating for the last several months. I think that the pandemic has laid bare a set of preexisting inequalities that have played out in our schools,” said UCLA’s John Rogers (approx. 4:40 mark).

Growing up in Bangkok, Thailand, Watcharapong Hongjamrassilp was captivated by TV news reports about the “parading” freshwater shrimp of Ubon Ratchathani Province that walk out of their streams during the annual rainy season to embark on mysterious nocturnal marches. … In 2017, Hongjamrassilp was a National Geographic Explorer at UCLA studying fish aggression and communication, but he still thought about those shrimp that had made an impression on him decades earlier.

In a time of healthcare heroes, a large team of specialists at UCLA performed something equal to a lunar landing. It involved a very high-risk pregnancy and a lot of surprises. … “Women with pulmonary hypertension who get pregnant often die in pregnancy and there’s a high fetal mortality,” said UCLA pulmonologist Dr. Shelley Shapiro. “The family decided that they were going to continue and since they made that decision, we were ready,” said UCLA OB-GYN Dr. Yalda Afshar.

“There were fewer vegan products and anyone who wanted to be vegan had to mostly eat fruits, vegetables, and non-fortified food items. When I went vegan … there was literally one brand of soy milk and I don’t believe it had extra calcium or vitamin D in it. Today, there are so many products that mimic animal products and/or have vitamins and minerals supplemented into them,” [UCLA’s Dana] Hunnes told Healthline.

“The EPA also lists cleaners that will disinfect surfaces. These products should be used according to their directions, following all safety precautions such as wearing disposable gloves, eye protection as needed, and not mixing different cleaning solutions. In the home, surfaces should be cleaned when visibly soiled and disinfected when someone with COVID-19 has potentially contaminated them through actions such as coughing, sneezing or talking,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

One question that’s been asked is whether curfews are a waste of time if people can still go out earlier in the day and do the same things. Karin Michels, ScD, PhD, professor and chair of the department of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, doesn’t think so. “We are in an extraordinary situation, and all measures taken to reduce this pandemic are made to protect their health and the health of others,” she said.

Daniel Low, a radiation oncology professor and vice chair of medical physics at UCLA, says the bar is high for widespread change in therapy protocols. “How hard will it be to get to parity with conventional radiotherapy? Well beyond parity?” If the FLASH effect of sparing normal tissue while damaging tumors works for cancers in humans, he says, “you can be sloppier in delivery because you can take advantage of healthy tissue. But we don’t yet know the trade-offs.”

A University of California, Los Angeles, study released this year found that Indigenous actors were cast in six of 1,816 broadcast and cable series roles for the 2018-19 season.