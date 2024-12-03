UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“All the way back in June, during the European elections, the far right did exceptionally well. In order to rethink and revisit that situation, Emmanuel Macron called early legislative elections. And ironically, they did not provide him with greater clarity, except to emphasize the fact that the society was deeply polarized,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas.

Then, in 1978, California voters passed Proposition 13, which lowered property taxes and shrank city budgets. That meant “the city didn’t have the money to pay for sidewalks, so the sidewalks have just decayed for 50 years,” says Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at UCLA.

“I think there are some things that we all want, obviously, to make America healthy … I think one of things that has been pointed out that may be useful to take a second look at is the issue of our food and nutrition in the United States. I think we are a nation with obesity as a major public health problem,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:20 mark).

In the fourth episode of the Bloomberg Originals series “Posthuman,” Emily Chang investigates this nascent technology and how it could reshape the very future of humanity. “In-vitro gametogenesis,” says Amander Clarke, director of the UCLA Center for Reproductive Science, “is almost like a science fiction technology.”

Researchers also improved on the e-tattoo design by running lines down to the base of the participants’ heads, replacing the wires used in a standard [electroencephalography] test. “This tweak allowed the printed wires to conduct signals without picking up new signals along the way,” explained researcher Ximin He, an associate professor of materials science and engineering with the University of California, Los Angeles.

Constitutional scholar UCLA’s Jon Michaels, interviewed by CBC News, shared Akerman’s assessment, summing up his mixed feelings this way: “Is it a healthy way to run a country? No — but we’re not in a particularly healthy moment as a country.”

Shane Phillips, housing initiative project manager at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, said housing affordability and homelessness issues won’t be solved if “we don’t start building a lot more homes.”

“This study further elaborates and elucidates some of the benefits of consuming more plant-based proteins on heart disease risk and heart health,” Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at UCLA who was not involved in the study, told Healthline.