Sixty years after he edged a UCLA training partner on weary legs in one of the most dramatic finishes in Olympic history, Rafer Johnson’s presence continued to blaze on campus like an inextinguishable flame. (Also: New York Times, Washington Post and numerous other outlets.)

Dr. Amit Sahai, the director of the Center for Encrypted Functionalities at UCLA, is the senior author of a breakthrough paper published in August 2020 titled, “Indistinguishability Obfuscation from Well-Founded Assumptions,” which was co-authored by cryptographers associated with NTT Research and the University of Washington. In a statement regarding the paper, Sahai said: “For years, the mathematical foundations of indistinguishability obfuscation were, quite frankly, a mess.”

[UCLA’s Yuzhang] Li’s lab is dedicated to finding new materials to enable portable and reliable sources of electricity using next-generation batteries. His research captured the first atomic photos of growths in batteries which can lead to fires, which helped guide ways to make safer and better batteries.

The initial coronavirus wave “has now become a viral tsunami,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “The virus is now everywhere, and so therefore the restriction of activities needs to also be applied everywhere to be able to return to where we were — on a decreasing trend.”

“We’ve never had a vaccination program where we’ve had to try to vaccinate all of America, whoever wants the vaccine, in a very, very short time like this,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Szilagyi.

“For the platforms to treat all the bad info as having the same weight is disingenuous,” said Sarah Roberts, an information studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The more prominent the profile, the higher the accountability should be.”

“One of the goods that consumers are now favoring is housing, given that folks are working from home, they’re working out at home, their kids are going to school at home. We’ve really seen a shift that may be temporary, but nonetheless, it’s had a significant impact on the housing market,” said UCLA’s Paul Habibi.

“It’s very significant that we’re seeing the potential for red flag fire conditions in Northern California this late in the season,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “It’s unusual but not unheard of in Southern California. But up in the Bay Area, and moister parts of Northern California, it’s pretty extraordinary.”

“That’s a huge decrease in political spending,” Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor and gun policy expert at UCLA’s School of Law, says of the NRA’s involvement in the 2020 election. “Especially at a time when the gun control side is becoming more active, more engaged, putting more money into elections, and doing better get-out-the-vote mobilization efforts than ever before.”