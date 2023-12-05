UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“She had one of the great careers in American law: Not only as the first woman Supreme Court justice, but also as a successful political leader with the ability to bring people together. Through it all, she always acted not just with resolve and honor, but with grace and kindness. She was a great judge, and a great American,” [said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh.]

(Commentary by UCLA’s Mitchell Chang) I too would be fearful of DEI if offices that oversee a wide range of those efforts were actually guilty of such serious charges. However, I find those fears to be more imagined than real, based on what I have experienced in my more than 30 years studying higher education and two years working in UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Dov Waxman, chair of Israel studies at UCLA, says that while the death toll in Gaza is “unacceptably high,” he does not believe the Israeli military is deliberately targeting civilians. He says he believes there is a risk of “genocidal action,” but that using the term at this point risks creating a “boy who cried wolf” situation. ”In order to make those warnings credible we need to not then characterize the existing situation as yet.” (Waxman was also quoted in another CBC News article about antisemitism.)

“Newsom is in the prime of his political career,” said Sonja Diaz, director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “Governor of California likely isn’t the end of his story.” And right now, as a surrogate for Joe Biden, while he retains a national and international audience as governor of the most populous U.S. state with the largest economy, is his time to build his resume and national profile, she said.

UCLA geology professor Glen MacDonald studies fire from a historical perspective. He told me in August that we have to stop viewing wildfires — “a natural part of our ecosystems” — as an enemy to wage war against. He and others have argued that by suppressing any and all fires, officials have prevented small and moderate blazes that naturally thin the forest. That means that when fires do strike, they’re much more intense.

Black men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer are significantly less likely to be prescribed hormone therapy that could extend their lives, compared to other racial and ethnic groups, a new study shows … “This revelation is particularly concerning, given the already disproportionate impact of prostate cancer on Black men, who are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed and 2.4 times more likely to die from the disease than white men in the United States,” said co-senior researcher Dr. Amar Kishan, a professor of radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Michael Xiang was also quoted.)

Among Latinos and Asians living in California, immigrants are less likely than citizens to own a firearm and more likely to report being afraid of becoming a victim of gun violence, according to a new study from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce was quoted.)

Taking health advice from Instagram or TikTok, said Dr. Caroline Opene, a dermatologist and director of UCLA Health’s Skin of Color Clinic, may not be the best idea. “Essentially, the general population needs to check credentials,” she said. “Who is giving the advice?”

An estimated 6% or 285,000 American Indian and Alaska Native-only adults who live in the United States identify as LGBTQ, according to a 2021 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.