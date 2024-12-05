UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

South Korean president declares emergency martial law | LAist’s “AirTalk”

“President Yoon has violated many of the fundamental principles of Korean democracy by using presidential veto, which should be reserved for the public good, but he shields himself and his family members from justice,” said UCLA’s Namhee Lee (approx. 1:05 mark). Lee was also featured by KCAL-TV – approx. 2:10 mark and Spectrum News 1 – approx. :45 mark.

What is gender-affirming care? | CNN

A 2022 analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and its Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that a tiny fraction of people in the United States – about 0.6% of those 13 and older, or about 1.6 million people – identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA Law that provides scientific research on gender identity and sexual orientation.

How weed won over America | Vox

“We can have people who are using near daily, but they’re taking a puff off their vape pen right before they go to sleep,” says Ziva Cooper, a researcher and director for the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, “versus somebody who’s using daily or near daily and they’re using five to 10 one-gram pre-rolls every day. You can imagine that the health outcomes are going to be quite different.”

Transgender judges remain rare despite Biden diversity push | Bloomberg

Brad Sears, who leads the Williams Institute at the University of California at Los Angeles, said that amid backlash against diversity initiatives and transgender rights, “our work right now is to focus on the state judiciaries, where progress is very much still possible,” or at the local level. Appointing the first transgender life-tenured federal judge will require political will in the next president. Sears sees the chances of that happening in Trump’s second term as slim.