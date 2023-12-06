UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

When players need to work on their basketball skills, they hit the gym. But at UCLA, when they need to work on their mental skills like Betts, they hit the “mind gym.” The program’s comprehensive mental conditioning regimen has been a secret to unlocking the sophomore center’s full potential after a disappointing freshman season crushed her confidence. (UCLA’s Cori Close, Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice were quoted.)

“Now that we’ve got the bulk of the population moved to the South … it’s basically now seeking the command and control structure of Hamas, which is, they believe, located … in the South. So we’re seeing concentrated efforts by Israeli forces to target buildings, installations and what they believe are underground tunnel networks in and around Khan Unis,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

The First Amendment is imperiled at college campuses across the country. That’s according to Eugene Volokh, a free speech expert and law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, who is deeply concerned about the fallout over demonstrations on the Israel-Hamas war. (Volokh was interviewed.)

About a week ago, the atmospheric river storms fueling the wet weather had been projected to hit California, but they shifted north, taking aim more squarely at the Pacific Northwest, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a social media post.

“It would really destroy the value of that park. These small bus-sized cars would fly right over the park, just 26 feet above the ground every 23 seconds,” said UCLA’s Jon Christensen (approx. 1:25 mark).

“Calls to gambling helplines in most states in America are up, by sheer numbers,” said Timothy Fong, co-director of the gambling studies program at UCLA. “More and more younger clients” — aged 25 and under — are seeking treatment, he added.

And then there is the practical question of “what proportion of individuals would opt for this treatment,” said Dr. Larissa Mooney, an addiction psychiatrist at UCLA. “People who choose this therapy option would have to be motivated to receive a treatment that will reduce the effects of fentanyl.”

At its most basic level, the positive line on an at-home rapid test “is showing the presence of targeted viral proteins,” Omai Garner, Ph.D., associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, tells TODAY.com.

Methamphetamine abuse has long plagued the gay community, but a new study finds that any form of substance abuse treatment can help users quit. In a news release, University of California, Los Angeles researchers explained that men who have sex with men are “a population that has been disproportionately impacted by the U.S. methamphetamine crisis in recent years.” Substance abuse treatment is available for these men, but can it really help them kick the meth habit? (UCLA’s Allison Rosen was quoted.)

Ageism and ableism factor into any comparison when looking at the ages of elected officials, according to Fernando Torres-Gil, the director of UCLA’s Center for Policy Research on Aging. “We still have a relatively ageist and ableist society where if you look old and act disabled, it creates a more negative impression,” he said.

The breach came as no surprise to Ramesh Srinivasan, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles department of information studies, as these episodes become increasingly common. It is always possible for information to be stolen when it is provided to a third party, he said. “Should we be providing data that is so personal and so intimate to an organization that, largely speaking, only has a strong allegiance to their investors and their boards?” he said.