Students shuttling to class at UCLA’s Westwood campus will soon be doing so on a wireless EV-charging road as part of an almost 20 million dollar transportation project grant. Along with the charging roadway, eight new electric buses will be added to UCLA’s BruinBus fleet. (UCLA’s Clinton Bench was interviewed.)

“He’s going to repeat a lot of the approach and philosophy he brought for his first term, which is seeing himself as a quintessential deal maker, whether or not the actual image supports his self-perceived image, or the public image,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Experts praised the bill for designating schools and child care centers as safe spaces for immigrant families but say it stops short of addressing the possibility of immigration crackdowns that occur near or just outside of schools when parents pick up or drop off young children. “Those are vulnerable moments for parents if they are undocumented. I think that’s a real concern,” said John Rogers, an education professor at UCLA who has studied the intersection of politics and K–12 education.

But Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who has worked in Congo since 2002, said such efforts may be complicated by a weak health care infrastructure and underlying health issues in some Congo residents, including malaria and malnutrition.

But in fact some companies never actually see the reviews. Many hotels, for example, hire review-gathering and reputation management companies like GuestRevu or TrustYou, said Brett Hollenbeck, assistant professor of marketing at UCLA Anderson School of Management. At best, such hotels may get a monthly report sent to the property’s manager, he said.