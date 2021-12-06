UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Are my stomach problems all in my head? | New York Times

“Everybody has contractions in their gut,” said Dr. Emeran Mayer, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of “The Mind-Gut Connection: How the Hidden Conversation Within Our Bodies Impacts Our Mood, Our Choices and Our Overall Health.” The same contractions that go unnoticed by most people cause pain in I.B.S. patients, who have become hypersensitive to sensations in their gut, he said.

Outcry as OxyContin maker tries to move bankruptcy case | Bloomberg Law

But the rule change is largely a reaction to Purdue’s bankruptcy, said Lynn LoPucki, a bankruptcy professor at the UCLA School of Law. The case attracted negative publicity for the Southern District of New York and brought the forum shopping issue and judges’ competition for big cases to the fore, he said.

Tracking homeless deaths during the pandemic | Insider

An estimated 1,493 unhoused people died on the streets of Los Angeles according to a new report detailing how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the city’s homeless. Published on December 1 by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, the report was compiled from data on “sudden, violent, or unusual” deaths between March 2020 to July 2021. (Also: Independent, CalMatters and KCRW-FM.)

Will omicron travel restrictions work? | The New Yorker

Peter Baldwin, a historian at U.C.L.A. who last year published a book on the first wave of global response to the pandemic, said, of the W.H.O.’s position, “I just do not get this logic because the travel bans, it seems to me, have proven that they’re quite effective.” Of course, no travel ban, Baldwin added, was airtight. “It doesn’t hermetically seal a country off—some virus will sneak in for sure—but they still managed to get a grip on the problem in a way that the countries that don’t do it, don’t.”

Cash bail is gone now, but many still suffer its effects | San Francisco Chronicle

Most incarcerated people have only one concern: getting out as quickly as possible. This pressure can lead people to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit. According to UCLA School of Law Bail Practicum almost 95% of criminal convictions across the country stemmed from guilty pleas before the pandemic.

5 female inventors and how they changed the world | Discover

Dr. Patricia Bath (1942–2019), was an ophthalmologist and laser scientist who became “the first” in many achievements, breaking racial and gender barriers … She was also the first black female surgeon at UCLA and the first female black faculty member in their Ophthalmology Department.

‘Magic mushrooms’ edge toward mainstream therapy | HealthDay News

It’s a field that foundered in the 1960s as psychedelic drugs became associated with the left-wing counterculture, explained Dr. Charles Grob, a professor of clinical psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences with the UCLA School of Medicine. However, prior to that, psychedelics like psilocybin had shown “great promise” in mental health research, Grob told HealthDay Now.

COVID and safer-sex messaging on campuses | The Conversation

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Tamra Burns Loeb, Gail Wyatt and Michele Cooley-Strickland) As psychologists and educators at the University of California, Los Angeles, who design interventions to promote the health and well-being of college students, we are aware of the work that has gone into reopening campuses during the pandemic. But despite all the effort, some critical health needs of those students have been entirely overlooked.

What you need to know about the omicron variant | KTLA-TV

“The thing about this particular variant is that it appears to be more contagious than the original variant that has been spreading, or the delta variant, which is the more dominant variant here in the United States and globally right now,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang was interviewed by KABC-TV.)