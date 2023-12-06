UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s economy will continue to grow faster than the United States as a whole in the coming months, but not as fast as usual thanks to a variety of domestic and international influences, according to a UCLA Anderson Forecast released Wednesday. In his report on California, UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg wrote that fears of a recession have faded dramatically, but uncertainty about economic growth in the state remains uncertain, thanks largely to military activity overseas and “greater geopolitical risk.” (Also: KABC-TV.)

“In Southern California, we’re seeing already impacts on water resources … We’ve already seen a reduction in water availability during our dry spells … increases in the size and intensity of wildfires … [and] increases in heat extremes,” explains Alex Hall, professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA.

“The oil industry created this problem, and it’s their responsibility to clean it up,” said David Haake, a professor at UCLA’s school of medicine who has long lived in Culver City, near the Inglewood oil field, which has active and idle wells. Haake has lost two spouses to cancer, which he attributes to living in close proximity to oil drilling. That’s the reason he became a volunteer with the Sierra Club

The families in Lear’s shows had conversations about the real things that were going on in the 1970s. Before these shows, television worlds were simpler, nicer places, says [UCLA’s] Darnell Hunt, a leading scholar of racial representation on TV. They had plot lines like: “I burnt the pot roast. What are we gonna do we don’t have anything for dinner. Or I have a talent show at school and I don’t know how to dance.”

The Republican debates have devolved into schoolyard taunting and outright bullying among the presidential candidates. It’s “a very primitive strategy” for those seeking the highest office in the land, according to Jaana Juvonen, a professor of developmental psychology at UCLA who studies bullying among youth. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work.

Now, the Colorado justices have a chance to lend the imprimatur of a state supreme court to the debate. And if they rule against Trump, they will trigger a rush to the U.S. Supreme Court, which would be called upon to resolve Trump’s eligibility nationwide. “I think once that happens, the court will seriously consider getting involved,” said Richard Hasen, an expert in election law who teaches at UCLA Law School.

[UCLA’s] Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist who has studied mpox in Congo for two decades, said even if the two-dose vaccine were approved, distribution would be “exponentially complicated” in a poorly resourced country with competing public health priorities and logistical challenges in bringing shots to rural areas.

And all of this is inherently tiring, Otto Yang, MD, an immunologist and the associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA Health, says. “The cells that are part of the immune system consume a lot of energy to do their job,” he tells Self.

UCLA urban planning professor Paavo Monkkonen said leaving suburban areas untouched brings its own risks. The city of L.A. has some big housing goals to meet under state law. The city must plan for 185,000 new low-income homes by 2029.