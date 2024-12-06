UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California needs to mandate bilingual education in districts with significant numbers of English learners and invest much more to support districts to offer it, according to a new report released Thursday. The report, “Meeting its Potential: A Call and Guide for Universal Access to Bilingual Education in California” was published as part of a package of research and policy proposals on civil rights in education by the UCLA Civil Rights Project.

“The latest installment of UCLA’s Teens and Screens study — it surveyed about 1500 young people across the United States, ages 10 to 24, and they actually identified going to see a movie on opening weekend as their number one preferred pastime when removing certain things from the equation like cost, transportation and other barriers,” [said Christi Carras — approx. 1:20 mark].

“It’s a brain-twister,” said Edith de Guzman, an adaptation policy specialist at the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, who commended the researchers for their work. The authors of the paper emphasized that the finding should hardly be taken as a good sign. For one, it’s likely only temporary. And secondly, the protection, such as it is, only comes from harmful pollutants. De Guzman concurred, saying accelerated warming means that “populations that are already grossly vulnerable to a variety of environmental and climate injustices will be more vulnerable.”

When it comes to super [political action committees] like the United Democracy Project, “we now have a much more deregulated campaign finance system than we had before,” said Richard Hasen, professor of political science at UCLA and the director of the [UCLA School of Law’s] Safeguarding Democracy Project.

(Article co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has worked in Congo since 2002, said diagnosing the illnesses may be complicated by limited health care infrastructure and because of underlying health issues in some of the population, including malaria and malnutrition.

“Turmeric has a very strong anti-inflammatory effect,” says Dr. Zhaoping Li, chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose work as a physician and in the lab centers on extending people’s disease-free years.

Transgender people — who make up less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, according to [the UCLA School of Law's] research organization, the Williams Institute — have been the subjects of Republican-backed legislation in dozens of states across the country.

Studies, like one from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, found that transgender people are four times more likely than others to be victims of violence.