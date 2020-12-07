UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

How does one create a more equitable learning environment? Anna Spain Bradley, UCLA’s new vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, has been thinking a lot about this question. Despite the political polarization of our time, Spain Bradley — a scholar of international law, global racism and human rights — says it’s imperative that we sit down and have conversations with people we disagree with. ”If people communicate and we look at each other and see each other and value each other, it’s not easy, but it’s worthwhile, and it can lead to creating solutions that didn’t exist before,” she said.

“We’re all hoping this (downturn) will be different,” says Till von Wachter, an economist at the University of California Los Angeles. “I don’t think the past tells us there will be a different outcome.”

“We just don’t have any data to say that’s OK yet, because [pregnant people] weren’t included in the trials,” Dr. Rashmi Rao, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, told “Good Morning America.” “It’s an important population subset.”

Karin Michels, professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said it would probably be many years until it was safe enough to “return to approximately the lifestyle we had.” She said, “We have to settle to live with the virus.”

There have been concerns about the two-shot vaccines and whether people would skip the second dose or get the schedule wrong, but Dr. Jason Hove, a family medicine physician at UCLA Health, says it’s all about motivation. “People are going to be motivated, it’s going to be on the top of their mind,” he said. “Given the fact that we’re in a pandemic and the seriousness of it, I don’t know how much people will really need to be reminded about the second dose.”

“The big issue is, how do you get more people to get tested,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Everyone has seen lines looping around stadiums and urgent cares.” A test people can do at home and mail in “really helps,” she said. “It isn’t going to end the pandemic, but it is certainly a major step toward making testing more accessible and widespread.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN.)

The state might not need such a broad shutdown if it had better data on where people are being infected, said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. Are stores and nail salons chiefly to blame or should restrictions be focused elsewhere? Lack of that knowledge reflects “a failure of public health,” Klausner said.

“If the choice is just between keeping schools open or closing them in the face of this unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 cases, I would favor closing them,” UCLA professor Frederick Zimmerman, who was involved in the research, said in a statement. “But that isn’t the only choice.”

“There has been a messaging problem, and it’s not at the local level exclusively. It starts in Washington, where there has been conflicting messaging from the White House and from the various experts,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 11:05 mark).

“Obviously I’m not a lawyer, but I would not recommend that anybody go spend time in a building and engage in an activity where you’re going to put yourself at risk for acquiring COVID-19 or spreading it to others,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:45 mark).

Shira Shafir, a UCLA associate professor of community health sciences and epidemiology, said the work is just beginning now that the vaccine finally is in sight for Californians. Health officials also must convince a potentially skeptical public that the vaccine is “safe and effective and necessary,” she said. ”We’ve only crossed the first hurdle,” Shafir said. “We have a Sisyphean task ahead of to make sure it gets into the arms of those who need it the most initially, and all of us eventually.”

“We teach parenting classes at UCLA. What we’re seeing and what we’re hearing a lot about from parents is they’re seeing a lot more disciplinary issues at home, a lot more parent child conflict,” said UCLA’s Shilpa Baweja.

The finding was based on data involving 80% of emergency medical services (EMS) “activations” across the United States. It showed “a large-magnitude, national surge in overdose-related cardiac arrest during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a team led by Joseph Friedman of the Medical Science Training Program at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Also: Scienmag.)

Antoni Ribas, an oncologist and cancer researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, says that his lab and many others applied their cancer research to COVID-19 because of the parallels between the two diseases. Ribas explains that the body’s responses to SARS-CoV-2 and cancer both involve inflammatory processes that need to be decreased, plus other immune responses that need to be increased. As a result, Ribas says, many cancer researchers are repurposing cancer drugs to study their efficacy against COVID-19.

“It’s a much more complicated question than simply assuming that we’re passive to temperature shifts,” said Jerome Siegel, a sleep scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “True, some people won’t be able to do anything about it, and others [using air conditioning] will hardly notice the difference.”

Dr. Shangxin Yang, a clinical microbiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who wasn’t involved in the research, emphasized how important it is to have reliable positive controls. He says that critical shortages of these controls February severely limited COVID-19 testing, contributing to the out-of-control spread of the virus in March.

Shawn is one of many volunteers who have stepped up to participate in medical trials at UCLA, which is part of a global network that’s determined to help find a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. … “I don’t want to make a vaccine to protect against mild disease,” says Dr. Marcus Horwitz, distinguished professor of medicine and microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “I want to protect people who are going to get severe disease.” (Numerous other UCLA faculty are quoted.)

If parents and teachers give children words to “name the pain,” it can help insulate them against self-doubt when others try to dismiss their hurt as oversensitivity, said Daniel Solórzano, a professor of social science and comparative education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who recently co-authored “Racial Microaggressions: Using Critical Race Theory to Respond to Everyday Racism.”

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said court challenges by churches have had more success as the pandemic has worn on because they’ve been able to show they are subject to rules unequal to those faced by some nonessential businesses.

The findings present an additional challenge to an already overburdened health care system, said Vickie Mays, director of the Center on Research, Education, Training and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities at UCLA. “Disparities beget disparities,” she said. “It’s not just a matter of pre-existing conditions. People who live in dense areas, where the sidewalks are very small, they don’t have the luxury of keeping 6 feet distance.” (Mays was also quoted by Healthline.)

“This was a multiweek, extreme precipitation and flood event that essentially filled up a significant portion of the Central Valley with flood water, creating an inland sea, supposedly 40 miles wide and 150 miles long,” UCLA Climate Scientist Daniel Swain said. Swain believes roughly 1% of the state’s 400,000 people died — but there is no official number of casualties.

“If there’s a silver lining to some of the instability and uncertainty in the world — it might cause some folks to save more,” said Hal Hershfield, an associate professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “These are unquestionably bad things that are happening in the world, but to the extent that the recognition that income and job stability are not a guarantee, there may be awareness that things can change overnight.”

Yifang Zhu, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, underscored that point. “Smaller spaces, with more people in them, and poor ventilation, especially in rental apartment units, all mean higher levels of pollutants,” she said.