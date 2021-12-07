UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Surgeon general warns of youth mental health | Los Angeles Times

Daniel Eisenberg, a professor of health policy of management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said he agreed with the advisory’s holistic approach in taking on problems that had been worsening long before the pandemic. “This is an issue that really requires a long-term investment from all the stakeholders mentioned in the advisory, our entire society … for years and decades to come,” Eisenberg said.

How Discovery–AT&T merger could hurt diversity | Associated Press

Darnell Hunt, the dean of Social Sciences at UCLA who has spent years researching diversity in Hollywood, said the merger would be particularly troubling for diversity in executive level positions. “Bigger is usually not better when it comes to these types of mergers, and there’s less competition, there’s less opportunity for access, because there are fewer gatekeepers. And that’s not a good thing in an industry that’s already exclusionary and very insular,” Hunt said.

Elon Musk: Have more kids or civilization will crumble | CNBC

UCLA researchers have shown that the number of births in the U.S. fell in the nine months following an extreme heat event, while a study of 18,000 couples in China last year showed that climate change, and particulate pollution specifically, was associated with a 20% increased likelihood of infertility.

Sea level rise could flood toxic sites in Bay Area | San Francisco Chronicle

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley and Los Angeles and New Jersey–based research nonprofit Climate Central overlaid on maps demographic data and sea level rise predictions with the location of landfills, refineries, hazardous waste sites and other toxic facilities. The project underscores how climate change will only worsen inequality and long-standing environmental justice issues.

The latest on the omicron variant | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think we are going to see more cases of omicron pop up, definitely here in Los Angeles, as we’re seeing around the country. I think it remains to be seen how well it competes against delta. As you mentioned, over 99% of the infections right now are due to delta, so I think delta is still kind of the main variant that we’re trying to fight,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:45 mark).

Is it time to raise California’s minimum wage? | KNX-AM

Tia Koonse, a legal and police research manager at the UCLA Labor Center, pointed to dramatic increases throughout the pandemic and in the last few years — where the county has seen a 25% increase in rental costs and new research shows a family of four would need to earn $995,000 a year to “make ends meet.” “In L.A. County workers who earn minimum wage right now who are full time bring in less than $30,000 a year so I would say, yeah, that the numbers show a minimum wage is desperately needed,” Koonse said.

Pandemic sent Americans’ blood pressure skyward | HealthDay News

Another heart expert not connected to the study warned of the long-term effects of higher blood pressure. “These increases could contribute to an increased risk of subsequent heart attacks, heart failure, strokes and renal disease in the United States,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-University of California Los Angeles Cardiomyopathy Center.

California Democrats want to help lower prices for the holidays | Fresno Bee

There is very little Congress can do before Christmas to ease the situation, experts said. “The intentions are good, but there’s no plan. These are empty words,” said [UCLA’s Christopher] Tang, an expert on supply chain management.

First-of-its-kind commission defines ‘profound autism’ | Spectrum

The team decided to focus on improvements that could be implemented in the next five years rather than longer-term goals, says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-led the group, which was convened by the editors of the Lancet. That meant turning away from basic science research, such as identifying biomarkers or developing treatments that are gene-specific.

Had COVID? Vaccination can help against new variants | HealthDay News

Yet another study shows that a combination of vaccination and previous infection may provide better protection against new COVID-19 variants than either one alone … “We might have predicted that antibodies would continue to evolve and get better with multiple exposures, but we didn’t expect it to happen that fast,” said study leader Dr. Otto Yang, an immunologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.