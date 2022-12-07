UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. approves tax increase on big real-estate deals | Bloomberg News

Los Angeles voters approved a tax on the sale of mansions and other multimillion-dollar real estate transactions to raise money for affordable housing … The tax increase would affect about 4% of real estate deals annually in Los Angeles, with 72% of its revenue coming from properties that sell for more than $10 million, according to an analysis by the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies.

Which supplements help or harm the heart? | HealthDay News

Dr. Gregg Fonarow is director of the Ahmanson–UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles and co-director of the UCLA Preventative Cardiology Program. After reviewing the findings, Fonarow offered a decidedly cautious take, noting that the apparent benefit of a handful of the nutrients were the “rare exception.” “Beta carotene supplements were found to increase risk, [while] most other supplements demonstrated no benefits in randomized clinical trials,” he emphasized.

A ‘wildlife district’ in L.A. could help cougars | Los Angeles Daily News

A 2016 study by UCLA and the National Park Service found that the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains faces a steep decline and possible extinction in the near future… “The Santa Monica Mountains population, along with the one in the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County, has the lowest genetic diversity documented for mountain lions aside from Florida panthers,” wrote lead author Dr. John Benson, a wildlife ecologist with the La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science at UCLA.

Kanye West’s clothing brand owes California $600,000 | NBC News

Four experts who reviewed the liens agreed that they most likely pertained to payroll taxes, given that the department oversees payroll taxes and unemployment in the state. “Those would be things like unemployment insurance and state disability insurance taxes, things like that,” said Kirk Stark, the Barrall Family Professor of Tax Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law.

Latino music festival created a cultural moment | NBC News

2021 was a record year for Spanish-language music … Latinos account for 54% of the nation’s overall growth in the last 20 years, reaching 62.5 million in 2021, or 19% of the total population, according to a recent study by the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Is palm oil bad for you? | U.S. News & World Report

Because it’s relatively affordable to produce, highly versatile, pale in color and odorless, palm oil has become a staple of the American industrial food system, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival.” It can be found in everything from food items and supplements to beauty products, detergents and biofuels.

Film documents impact of actor Pepe Serna | Palm Springs Desert Sun

“Pepe Serna: Life Is Art,” a documentary about the Mexican American actor released this year, showcases his decades-long work in film, and how it has helped pave the way for other Latino actors … The most recent Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that in 2020, Latinos made up close to 19% of the U.S. population, but were cast in only 4.9% of leading roles in cable shows and 4.6% of movie roles.

Choosing an MS treatment that’s right for you | HealthCentral

There’s no best treatment that will work for everyone with [multiple sclerosis], says Kevin Patel, M.D., an assistant clinical professor of neurology and neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Instead, it’s important to think about how each one will fit your medical needs and personal preferences. “It’s really important to have a discussion with your doctor about your treatment choices,” he says. “It’s a complex decision and you should consider it with the help of someone who’s knowledgeable about all of the different options.”

Could bacteria in your gut spur depression? | HealthDay News

However, experts stressed that the findings do not prove that any of the gut bugs cause or protect against depression. So, it’s far too soon to recommend probiotics as a depression treatment. In fact, gut bacteria seem to change in their diversity and abundance when any chronic disease is present, said Dr. Emeran Mayer, director of the Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.