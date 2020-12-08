UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA researchers published a study last month concluding that Californians would probably pay more for energy under electrification mandates, and that “low-income residents of disadvantaged communities ... will be most adversely affected.”… “We believe in electrification,” said Eric Fournier, research director at UCLA’s California Center for Sustainable Communities and the study’s lead author. “We just want to make sure there are no surprises, particularly when you’re pitching it to low-income communities where they’re spending a large proportion of their income on energy.”

“It’s one public health challenge on top of another,” said Yifang Zhu, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Zhu said that air quality regulators need to factor into their decisions the reality that two major drivers of smog — wildfires and extreme temperatures — are getting worse because of climate change.

“I want to go running up the street yelling, ‘Do something!’” said Dr. Peter Katona, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at UCLA.

“All of us in emergency medicine and critical care have been preparing because we could see that these numbers were possible,” said [UCLA’s Dr. Mark] Morocco. “They’re actually worse than we thought were possible.” (Morroco was also interviewed on KTTV-TV.)

“The stay-at-home orders worked the first time around in that we did, in a sense, flatten the curve and see decreases occurring,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “So I think we in public health are hopeful that these new regional stay-at-home orders will be able to also reverse this upward trend.” (Kim-Farley was also interviewed on CNN and KCRW-FM’s “Press Play.”)

And looming over of all of this, [UCLA’s Gary] Blasi lamented, is the coming expiration of state and federal eviction protections — and with it, mandates to pay back rent. “That’s kind of what we’re seeing now with the weather, the COVID super-spike, and people that are already on the street being joined by people being evicted, either legally or illegally,” he said. And the effects on Black and Latino communities will continue to be in “orders of magnitude.”

“We’re in the most dangerous period in modern public-health history, and I feel it would be smarter to do a real bubble and truly quarantine the way that the NBA and NHL did,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Rimoin was also interviewed by the Southern California Newsgroup and Sky News.)

“To me the issue of ethics is very significant, very important for this country,” Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a committee member and a pediatrics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said at the time, “and clearly favors the essential worker group because of the high proportion of minority, low-income and low-education workers among essential workers.”

“Everyone is tired but unfortunately viruses don’t care, they just replicate,” said Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “As long as it’s circulating, we need to be vigilant.” (Brewer was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

“I think we are seeing an uptick in transmission in the Northern Hemisphere as weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors,” said Dylan Morris, a bio-mathematician at the University of California in Los Angeles who models how viruses spread. “Dry indoor air is a dangerous thing because it’s poorly ventilated; it helps virus stability; and it might also harm our immune defenses.”

“It’s built into the system that there’s going to be a potential for spread,” says Sharon Dolovich, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of the Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project. Dolovich estimated that to properly deal with Covid-19 outbreaks, reducing capacity to 100% will not be sufficient and officials should instead aim for 60% occupancy.

“When you’re looking at an infectious disease like COVID-19, evictions can have an impact not only on the health of evicted families, but also on the health of the broader community,” said Kathryn Leifheit, one of the study’s authors and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Talking about the importance of Latino representation in “top-tier” cabinet positions: “We need to have substantive representation for better decision-making,” says Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and founding member of the alliance for Latinx Leadership and Policy.

“This shared temporary sacrifice is our duty, and it is the best tool that we have to control the transmission of the virus and prevent our hospitals and ICUs from getting overwhelmed,” said Shira Shafir, associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

There are strategies that can help mitigate the mortality associated with drug overdoses even during the pandemic, coauthor Joseph Friedman of the University of California, Los Angeles told Reuters. “Removing logistical and financial barriers to accessing medications like methadone and buprenorphine is especially important,” he said. “Allowing pharmacies to dispense methadone and providing emergency funds to make these medications affordable could make a big difference.”

UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers studying cancer evolution have created a framework to help determine which tool combinations are best for pinpointing the exact timing of DNA mutations in cancer genomes. There are currently many different algorithms that researchers have developed to help determine the timing of mutations, but until now, it has been unclear which algorithm will work best for which cancer, and what common biases influence their results. (Also: Scienmag.)