UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Southern California economy now bigger than Brazil’s | Times of San Diego

If Southern California was a separate country, its economy would be the 13th largest in the world at $1.6 trillion in 2021 — bigger than Brazil and just a few hundred million dollars smaller than Australia. That was a finding released Wednesday by the respected UCLA Anderson Forecast as part of its quarterly report on California and the nation as a whole. (More on the Forecast: KABC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

West Hollywood wants to become a new Amsterdam | Los Angeles Times

Eric Avila, a historian of urban culture at UCLA, said the city’s “permissiveness, experimentation and some would say progressiveness” are features that “play into West Hollywood becoming the new Amsterdam of the U.S. in terms of cannabis.”

Year in review: Diversity in pop culture | Los Angeles Times

As Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA, told The Times in an analysis of the progress Hollywood has made on its 2020 diversity pledges, the system won’t be reformed until there is increased representation for people of color in the executive branches of entertainment companies, “where the real power lies.”

Charging parents in school shootings | Christian Science Monitor

Parents need education about how to recognize warning signs that mass shooters often show, such as visiting a website that glorifies past school shooters, an obsession with firearms, or suicidal tendencies, says Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare who studies school violence prevention at the University of California, Los Angeles. And once parents have concerns, he says, there need to be clearer messages about where they can turn for help.

How L.A.’s oil boom shaped the city we know today | Los Angeles Times

“Oil, motion pictures and real estate were like the trifecta of forces that were attracting migrants to come west to L.A.,” said Becky Nicolaides, a research affiliate at USC and UCLA. “Oil was kind of right up there with the glamor of Hollywood.”

Why abortion access is a workplace issue | Time/Charter

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jon Michaels) Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court considered a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law that’s permissible only if the Court agrees to narrow or altogether abandon the long-recognized constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade.

First-of-its-kind commission defines ‘profound autism’ | STAT

Catherine Lord, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA’s Center for Autism Research and Treatment who co-chaired The Lancet commission, has stated that useful categories like profound autism can bring attention to the different needs of different people.

Pandemic strikes California’s nail salons hard | KQED-FM’s “Forum”

Eighty-eight percent of California’s nail salon owners do not have enough customers to meet business expenses and rehire workers, and most salon workers are now taking home less than $400 per week. That’s according to a new study from the UCLA Labor Center and the California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative, outlining the “tremendous emotional and financial strain” of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nail salon industry. (UCLA’s Lucero Herrera is interviewed.)