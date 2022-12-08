UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Navigating the health system with schizophrenia | Los Angeles Times

By some estimates, close to 40% of people living on the streets are experiencing severe mental illness, a substance abuse disorder or both. More precisely, the California Policy Lab at UCLA counts just over 4,500 people living on the streets of the county who have a psychotic disorder like schizophrenia, and that number includes only those who have received outreach services. “Many are not connected to services,” said Janey Rountree, the group’s executive director, “and they are even more vulnerable and in need of help.” (UCLA’s Alaina Burns, Larissa Mooney and Joel Braslow were also quoted.)

Latinos actors in Hollywood | Los Angeles Times

A UCLA study, meanwhile, found that Latinos make up just 5.3% of all roles on streaming platforms, which executives have long hailed as a great equalizer for representation. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” UCLA researchers caustically concluded.

How your voice could reveal hidden disease | WebMD

This is why more doctors are looking into voice as a biomarker — something that tells you that a disease is present … Researchers say voice analysis as a standard part of patient care — akin to blood pressure checks or cholesterol tests — could help identify those who need medical attention earlier. Often, all it takes is a smartphone — “something that’s cheap, off-the-shelf, and that everyone can use,” says Ariana Anderson, PhD, director of UCLA’s Laboratory of Computational Neuropsychology.

Diabetes doesn’t have to hold kids back in school | HealthDay News

The new findings reflect what Dr. Christina Reh sees in her U.S. practice. She is an endocrinologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the diabetes program at UCLA Westwood Center. “Children who are struggling with mental issues, difficult family dynamics and other barriers to care are those who have highest A1C levels,” said Reh, who reviewed the new study. A1C testing provides a snapshot of blood sugar levels over time. “These patients may be more likely to be struggling in school as well.”

Veggies you should eat every day | Parade

White potatoes are a starchy vegetable without a huge amount of “healthful” properties, Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival,” explains. It is important to note, though, that they do contain some health benefits and should be consumed in moderation.

SCOTUS hears election-related case | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

The judicial body will decide whether or not state courts have any power to review legislative maps and overturn state election laws … “This is probably the most complicated legal case that we’ve ever talked about. Basically, the argument is that the state constitution limits what the state legislature can do when it engages in gerrymandering,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen (approx. 1:35 mark).

California: Soft landing or mild recession? | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The latest UCLA Anderson Forecast for California offers two potential scenarios for California’s economy — a soft landing led by such factors as more construction and increased demand for defense goods, or a mild recession with elevated unemployment rates. The biggest source of uncertainty is tied to national economic policy. (Also: KPCC-FM.)