A wild African bird that will famously lead people to trees filled with honeycomb seems to somehow learn the distinct whistles and calls of the human foragers who live near them … “This is a very strong result which supports the idea that there’s a learning process involved,” says Brian Wood, an anthropologist at UCLA who did this new work in collaboration with Claire Spottiswoode of the University of Cambridge and the University of Cape Town. (Also: Agence France-Presse, New Scientist, Scienmag and Science Daily.)

In its fourth and final economic forecast of 2023, the UCLA Anderson Forecast says that the threat of imminent recession has faded. This development results from expansionary fiscal policy, new national industrial policy and continued consumer spending despite overall economic uncertainty. Growth in the U.S. economy will be tempered, however, as interest rates remain high and inflation rates only slowly recede. (Also: KTLA-TV and KCRW 89.9-FM.)

The demographics of the U.S. school-aged population, representing ages 5 through 17, are projected to grow more diverse across racial and ethnic identities over the next three decades, according to recent research by the Civil Rights Project/Proyecto Derechos Civiles at the University of California, Los Angeles. By 2050, researchers project that non-Hispanic White children will make up 42% of the school-aged children, compared to 50% in 2020.

Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Thursday that UNLV will need a lot of support for those who are grieving. Astor, who is an expert on school safety and violence, said he hopes there will be memorials and vigils where people can gather as a community … Mark Kaplan, a professor emeritus of social welfare at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Thursday that in an immediate sense, there’s a need to provide counseling to UNLV students. For every professor who was killed, there are students in their classes who are likely profoundly affected by it, he said.

The Hollywood sign has turned 100, with its birthday set at around about December 8. In the century it has been around, it has experienced quite a bit of change, says film historian and professor of cinema at UCLA Jonathan Kuntz. “The sign is outdoors on a mountain, basically, 24 hours a day,” Professor Kuntz said. “So it’s taken quite a beating.”

“What we saw worked in the Latin American countries [for the anti-junk food laws to pass] is for different groups to get together, for example governments getting together with public health and other health agencies,” says Esmeralda Melgoza, a senior research fellow at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute who recently co-authored a report on the issue. But Melgoza notes that measures such as soda taxes and explicit labels should be accompanied by policies promoting better all-around nutrition or access to spaces for physical activity.

“China now is recognized as a major international player in fusion energy,” said Mohamed Abdou, professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), adding that EAST is a famous facility contributing to global research programs, and China has also contributed to the international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject ITER in southern France.

Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, has written that it is possible to put a price on driving while also maintaining a commitment to economic fairness.