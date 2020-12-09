UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Every day in the womb is important to fetal growth and development,” said senior author Christine Dunkel Schetter, a distinguished professor of psychology and psychiatry who has researched the topic for years at the Stress Processes and Pregnancy Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Premature infants have higher risk of adverse outcomes at birth and later in life than babies born later, including developmental disabilities and physical health problems,” Dunkel Schetter said. (UCLA’s Judith Carroll was also quoted.)

On Monday, Kristen Choi, a psychiatric nurse and health services researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, published a first-person account of the symptoms she experienced as a participant in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial, which included chills, nausea, headache and fever. “Clinicians will need to be prepared to discuss with patients why they should trust the vaccine and that its adverse effects could look a lot like Covid-19,” Dr. Choi wrote in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. (Also: New York Post.)

The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience — sharing the namesake of the Lowell Milken family whose foundation donated $6.75 million to its establishment — housed in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, “will foster artistic creativity, scholarship, performance and other cultural expression” for UCLA students to study for years to come. (UCLA’s Eileen Strempel and Mark Kligman were quoted.)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said he thought the state’s regional approach was reasonable, given that if Ventura County’s ICUs were overloaded, L.A. County’s hospitals could be called upon to help, for example. The approach, he said, also helps to provide a uniform public health message across a region. (Kim-Farley was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

“I am not actually sure why they would make such a decision, given that we know that we need vaccines here in this country. I think that this has been part of the issue all along, the lack of transparency in the process, the lack of understanding of planning,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“I think that Xavier Becerra represents the type of leader that we need, that has the dynamism and also the experience to get us through the pandemic. This has really been a racialized pandemic that has upended life for so many communities of color. And this is something that Xavier Becerra has been leading on, in his defense of the Affordable Care Act,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 10:55 mark).

“What the data is telling us is that the learning loss is really shaped and informed by social and economic status, and race and ethnicity,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“We’re fully anticipating that some of the smaller schools will not make it,” said Patricia Gandara, a research professor of education at UCLA. “Some of the liberal arts schools, especially, are struggling to stay afloat. It’s a really terrible problem.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s John Rogers) Deep fissures in our civic community along with the spread of misinformation undermine our commitment and capacity for public engagement and action. This weakening of our ability to solve problems democratically coincides with crises that demand our collective attention.

“Why is it that our young girls are just trying to survive? And so, there are alarm bells that are ringing. What is going on?” said UCLA’s Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear (approx. 7:40 mark).

“We’re proud to serve families in the community through a partnership that helps keep people healthy and fed during the pandemic,” said Joey Martin, senior executive chef of UCLA Housing and Hospitality. “Working with the Venice Family Clinic magnifies the good both organizations can do. UCLA’s commitment to its staff and to the community is part of who we are as an institution. Working together, we can help many more people than we could alone.” (Also: Patch.)

(Commentary written by UCLA’s David Myers) But Palestinians and their supporters are deeply implicated in the swirling controversy over antisemitism and anti-Zionism, for it is their criticism of Israel at which the formulators of new definitions of antisemitism take aim. The equation of opposition to Israel with antisemitism is actively — and often opportunistically — advanced by American politicians at national and state levels in order to target Palestinian activists, including President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has consistently focused on the BDS movement as undeniably antisemitic.

Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, was formerly a deputy attorney general for the California Department of Justice, representing the state on environmental and public health matters. He said that under the law, any party that arranges for the disposal of hazardous substances at a hazardous waste site “potentially could be a responsible party.” But in a case like Exide, cost recovery is “much harder” as legal “recycling exemptions” can protect parties that arrange for certain types of waste, including waste lead-acid batteries, to be recycled.