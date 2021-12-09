UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Rise in school threats, fights and misbehavior | Los Angeles Times

After the Nov. 30 Michigan shooting in which a 15-year-old student has been charged with murder, more than a dozen school districts in the state canceled classes, citing potential threats posted online. Many times after school shootings, copycat behavior can follow for weeks, if not months, said Tyrone Howard, education professor at UCLA. (UCLA’s Ron Avi Astor is also quoted.)

Inland Empire leads region in economic growth | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Los Angeles County’s economy is far and away the biggest in Southern California, but the Inland Empire leads in population and job growth because of lower home prices and rising demand for warehouse workers amid the e-commerce explosion. Those revelations are included in the latest UCLA Anderson Forecast released early Wednesday, Dec. 8. (More on the Forecast: City News Service, Bay Area News Group, Fresno Bee and KCRW-FM.)

Young Latinos dying of COVID at alarming rate | Los Angeles Times

“Latinos are getting hit from all angles,” said Christina Ramirez, professor of biostatistics at UCLA. “This is going to be felt for generations to come.” (Also: UCLA’s Jay Xu is cited in the Los Angeles Times.)

N.Y. City to let noncitizens vote in local elections | Washington Post

“They believed that if you gave people the right to vote, they would be invested in American society, feel part of the process,” said Hiroshi Motomura, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, who wrote “Americans in Waiting: The Lost Story of Immigration and Citizenship in the United States.”

The job of California’s Reparations Task Force | Los Angeles Times

Each task force meeting begins with public comment, and Moore makes sure everyone who calls in gets a chance to speak. The task force is also working with UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies on a community engagement plan.

Inflation is painful, but there’s an upside | Marketplace

“Borrowers were actually now getting the short end of the stick. Because they’re paying back their debt with dollars that are more valuable than when they borrowed,” said Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How soon can you get pregnant after stopping birth control? | CNET

“I tell my patients not to stop their birth control until they’re ready to get pregnant,” says Dr. Leena Nathan, an OB-GYN at the University of California, Los Angeles. Whether it’s the IUD, or the pill, most people return to their normal fertility “pretty much immediately,” Nathan says.

COVID antibodies get stronger with vax ‘boosts’ | WebMD

New research helps bolster the argument for getting COVID-19 booster shots now, even though the formulations are not specifically targeted to the latest Omicron and Delta variants, researchers suggest in a paper published this week. Senior author Otto Yang, MD, professor in UCLA’s division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics, says their findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal mBIO, suggest good news about boosters. (UCLA’s F. Javier Ibarrondo is cited.)

Myelin loss, DNA, autism and cognition | Spectrum

“When myelin is affected, that can influence how efficiently the entire brain operates,” says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. “In humans, what it really tends to affect is processing speed.”

What’s driving L.A.’s increase in violent crime | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There has been a series of factors that are propelling gun violence. We’ve had COVID. We’ve had the aftermath of the George Floyd homicide. And we’ve had, most strikingly, economic uncertainty. People do not have money. People do not have food. People do not have shelter,” said UCLA’s Jorja Leap (approx. 8:50 mark).

Commission to map L.A. County’s districts | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It would be nice if there was some standardization across the entire state and really across the entire country. Theoretically, having an independent body do this does make a lot of sense,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 1:40 mark).