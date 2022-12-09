UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hospitals strained by COVID surge, flu | Los Angeles Times

At Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, “we are quite busy in our hospital,” said Dr. Annabelle M. de St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health. Some single-patient rooms have been converted to accommodate two patients, which means more people may find themselves sharing rooms, she said.

Can reducing parking spaces make city life better? | Los Angeles Times

In car-laden Los Angeles County, for example, there are more than 18.6 million parking spaces compared to 3.5 million housing units. That’s according to researchers from UCLA, who also calculated we have 3.3 parking spaces for every car in the county… Donald Shoup has been talking about this for a long time. He’s a professor of urban planning at UCLA and, you might say, a parking prophet. (Shoup was quoted.)

Online gambling among youth worries experts | ABC News

“Young people are significantly at higher risk of developing gambling disorder than adults, in part because their brains are not fully developed. Their ability to evaluate risk, their ability to handle loss, isn’t as secure as an adult,” Dr. Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, told ABC News.

Fed’s decisions to heavily impact economy | City News Service

The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was quoted. Also: Times of San Diego and MarketWatch.)

What happens when COVID emergency ends? | Axios

While much has been made about the COVID-19 public health emergency, there's another less-discussed emergency declaration that Republicans could target in the next Congress, bringing changes for employer-sponsored health plans, COBRA and flexible spending accounts … For the health care sector, its main effect is on deadlines to file claims for COBRA and flexible spending accounts, said Lindsay Wiley, a health law professor at UCLA.

How SCOTUS elections case could affect California | San Francisco Chronicle

In 2015, the court upheld the authority of an independent commission that Arizona voters had established in 2000 to draw district boundaries … The court would have to overturn that ruling in order to invalidate the California commission, and “I don’t think that’s likely in this case,” said Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor who specializes in election law.

Hate speech spikes on Twitter | NBC’s “Today”

After Kanye West had his Twitter account suspended for the second time following an antisemitic post, researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate and Anti-Defamation League are warning that hate speech and harassment have increased dramatically since Elon Musk took over the platform … “Musk is setting a tone of permissibility for the kind of behavior that had people shown the door in the first place,” said UCLA’s Sarah Roberts (approx. 0:50 mark).

National and L.A. County hate crime statistics | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“First of all, public officials have a soapbox, and they’re influencers. They can either stand up against hate, or they can remain silent. We’re watching that happen now in Washington, where a whole category of public officials have found it very difficult to condemn the former President having dinner with two notorious antisemites,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 26:20 mark).

It’s beginning to look a lot like another COVID surge | Atlantic

Respiratory illnesses thrive in colder weather, when people tend to spend more time indoors. Thanksgiving travel and gatherings were likewise predicted to drive cases, Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA, told me. If people were infected then, their illnesses will probably start showing up in the data around now. “We’re going to see a surge [that is] likely going to start really increasing in velocity,” she said.

Argentine ants won’t forage when they’re starving | Scienmag

It might seem like common sense that a starving animal is more likely to take dangerous risks to obtain food than one with a full belly. But new research from UCLA shows that groups of Argentine ants, who forage boldly when they’re well fed, exercise far more caution when they’ve been deprived of carbohydrates and the risks from competitors are high. (UCLA’s Noa Pinter-Wollman was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

Drug shows success with advanced breast cancer | HealthDay News

Patients who received T-DXd also had a 36% lower overall risk of death than patients treated with T-DM1, said clinical trial researcher Dr. Sara Hurvitz, a professor with the University of California, Los Angeles, Geffen School of Medicine and Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “These updated results do demonstrate remarkable (overall survival) and (progression-free survival) benefits, solidly placing T-DXd as the standard of care,” Hurvitz said in a news briefing.