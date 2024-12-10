UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I, for one, was very surprised by it. But I guess it’s a logical conclusion to what’s been going on in the Middle East,” said UCLA’s James Gelvin. (Also: UCLA’s Benjamin Radd was featured by KNBC-TV – approx. :30 mark.)

“To many people who haven’t experienced celebrity, celebrity looks like the ultimate side of success. Having worked with a slew of people who’ve made it, I can tell you that the reality is pretty isolating and can be really, really challenging for even an adult’s psyche in terms of how to socialize, how to find their place in the world, post-hitting celebrity. And the younger you make it, oftentimes the less prepared you are,” said UCLA’s Adi Jaffe.

Just how such a blanket pardon would be worded is unclear. “If I were writing it, I might say something like: ‘From the best of my understanding, you’ve been a model citizen who has stayed within the bounds of the law,’” constitutional scholar UCLA’s Jon Michaels said in an interview with CBC News.

A new history of the Supreme Court by Stuart Banner, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, is called, fittingly, “The Most Powerful Court in the World.” The book devotes nine pages to the 1925 law, saying it empowered the justices to pursue their policy goals. “The justices were transformed,” Banner wrote, “from passive recipients of cases to active participants in the making of the law.”

Migraine is a major public health concern that affects about 1 in 5 women and 1 in 15 men, according to Dr. Andrew Charles, a neurology professor and director of the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program. While about 10% of adolescents also have migraine, the illness usually peaks around middle age.

The blankets’ firm touch may calm the brain’s fight-or-flight response, said Dr. Neal Walia, a sleep medicine expert at UCLA Health. “The evenly distributed weight on you tells your body, ‘Hey, you’re in a calm environment,’” he said.

“Regardless of what [the shooter’s] motives were, I think this is more indicative of a general sickness in our society,” said Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “We’ve reached a point not only where we’re oversaturated with easily obtainable weapons, but we have political leaders who seem to encourage violence as an acceptable response to dissatisfaction with social issues, social problems, economic problems.”

A 2021 study from the UCLA Williams Institute, which researches issues around sexual orientation and gender identities, found that nonbinary people constitute roughly 11% of the adult LGBTQ population. And while they make up a large portion of the national transgender population (43%), the study concluded, most nonbinary LGBTQ adults are not transgender.