Alas, said Dr. [Richard] Jackson, emeritus professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, “Human beings respond only to what is a threat to them at the moment. Californians are now much more aware — the fires got people’s attention.”

“What is remarkable is that both exhibited meaningful responses within just a few days of the intervention,” said project leader and UCLA scientist Martin Monti in the release. “This is what we hoped for, but it is stunning to see it with your own eyes. Seeing two of our three patients who had been in a chronic condition improve very significantly within days of the treatment is an extremely promising result.”

“It’s a question of what people choose to call themselves,” said Laura E. Gómez, a law professor at UCLA and author of the book “Inventing Latinos: A New Story on American Racism.”

“We have to understand we are going to live with this virus. That’s the new normal,” said Karin Michels, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “I’m never going to sit on a plane for the next few years without being concerned.”

“We will have to be doing a major education effort to make sure people do not misinterpret the removal of the regional stay-at-home order and think they can go about their lives like they did before COVID,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert. “Otherwise,” he said, “we will see these numbers just go right back up.”

“This week, we really started to turn the corner on that. Earlier in the month, we were really seeing rapid increases in the numbers of patients. In Los Angeles County, which has about 22,000 hospital beds, we had about 9,000 of those beds filled with COVID-19 patients. This week, we’re doing a lot better,” said UCLA’s Johnese Spisso.

“By the fall, nearly all in the country will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Lee Ohanian, professor of economics at UCLA and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. “I would expect demand [for masks] to fall considerably, back to a level that is perhaps 20% or so above the pre-pandemic level.”

“Whether people who have been vaccinated get infected with the variant — that’s the real proof in the pudding,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious-disease researcher at UCLA. (UCLA’s Anne Rimoin was also quoted.)

Undercounting COVID-19 deaths puts those incarcerated and detention center staff at risk because it leaves an impression that jails and prisons are doing a better job containing the virus than they actually are, said UCLA law professor Sharon Dolovich, who directs the university’s Prison Law and Policy Program. And that, she said, “inappropriately eases the pressure” to make substantial safety changes.

“We’ve been seeing here in California a rapid increase of this variant, that seems to have arisen right here. And what we know about it right now is that it does seem to be spreading rapidly. We don’t know if this is something that’s going to be… how much more contagious it is, or if it would be something like the South African variant or the U.K. variant,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

During the informational hearing, Mary J. Lopez, an economics professor at Occidental College and policy expert for the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, said the unequal job recovery for Latina Californians results “in a widening gap between Latinas and whites.” “The combination of job loss, income loss, higher poverty rates and particular lack of wealth and emergency savings really puts many of these Latina breadwinners in economic despair,” Lopez said.

A UCLA study found that mortality in states that lifted their moratoriums was 1.6 times that of states that maintained their moratoriums seven weeks later and grew to a ratio of 5.4 at 16 weeks later or more. Those results, the study concluded, translate to an estimated 433,700 excess COVID-19 cases and 10,700 excess deaths nationally.

Dr. Karin Michels, chair of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the lower numbers in L.A. after the virus infected 1 in 8 county residents likely mirror what happened after New York City’s surge: People got very scared and changed their behavior. “People are beginning to understand we really need to get our act together in L.A., so that helps,” she said. “The big fear [now] is ‘Is it really going in this direction, is it plateauing, or where is it going to go?’ We need to go further down, because it is really high.”

“They’ve been essential workers. Not the physicians and nurses. They are the farmworkers who give us the food, the truck drivers, the food service workers, the attendants, construction workers. And Latinos have more wage earners per household than non-Hispanic white households. So you have more people leaving every day, being exposed — possibly during the coronavirus,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes- Bautista.

“The county was trying to achieve a balance,” [UCLA’s Dr. Mark] Morocco said of October’s stay-at-home order limiting retailers to 25% capacity. “They were willing to accept a lower risk of spread in exchange for keeping stores open and keeping people employed and some sense of normalcy. Some of the stores enforced it aggressively.”

“It wasn’t blinded. Overt and unconscious bias can occur when you know who’s getting treatment or not,” says Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious diseases physician at UCLA who was not involved with the research. But “it definitely reduces the likelihood that the first study was just by chance.”

“We’re definitely seeing progress, which is to say we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” said Dr. Shira Shafir, associate professor of community health sciences and epidemiology at UCLA. “There is optimism that the pace of vaccinations is speeding up. The Biden administration will give a three-week visibility on vaccine availability instead of one week and additional steps are being made. But we have to balance that optimism with a healthy dose of realism.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Forrest Mosten) Although I am a lifelong Democrat, I believe that an impeachment trial will further divide our country and impede President Joe Biden’s efforts to reunite us and work on the major problems that cripple us.

A randomized, controlled trial published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2015 found that meditation could produce “robust improvements in sleep among older adults,” says the study’s senior author, Michael Irwin, a psychiatrist at the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine where he directs the Mindful Awareness Research Center.