Ramesh Srinivasan, UCLA professor and author of “Beyond the Valley,” told me that America urgently needs to follow suit by enacting a digital bill of rights that “sets the right balance between free speech and algorithms that make hate speech and blatantly false information from unreputable sources go viral.”

“Even if engineers had made risk assessments that were accurate at the time these structures were built, they aren’t accurate now, and won’t be anymore due to climate change,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist.

Dr. Patricia Bath holds many “first” titles, shattering the glass ceiling through decades of hard work and perseverance. She was the first female ophthalmologist at UCLA’s esteemed Jules Stein Eye Institute, the first Black female surgeon on faculty at UCLA Medical Center, and the first Black woman to receive a medical patent — for her invention that revolutionized cataract surgery.

Families with resources may have chosen to pay for private in-person schooling, small-group pods, or extended time in preschool programs, while low-income children, who stayed at home, may not be getting high quality enrichment experiences, said Anna Markowitz, assistant professor of education in the School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA.

“And that’s something that we’ve seen in other studies as well,” said Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UCLA Health. “Children really aren’t transmitting to adults as efficiently as adults are transmitting to adults, or adults are transmitting to children, particularly in children who are under age 10.”

Sixty-three percent of men who participated in a new UCLA-led study reported only leaving their home for essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The research suggests being in isolation has contributed to feelings of anxiety and loneliness, and dissatisfaction with their sex life. … The paper’s lead author, Ian Holloway, is faculty director of UCLA’s Gay Sexuality and Social Policy Initiative, which is dedicated to understanding the complexities of gay male sexuality. (Holloway was quoted.)

“In California, I think people were getting the message that the state wasn’t doing well,” said Karin Michels, the chair of epidemiology at UCLA, in a city where the burden placed on hospitals was so intense there were struggles getting enough oxygen for patients. “They were waking up, and I think they got scared. We’ve had our New York moment, so I think people are more careful and more aware than they were before.”

Another wild card is last weekend’s Super Bowl celebrations, which Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, says may have acted as a “nationwide superspreader event.”

Matthew Lieberman, director of UCLA’s Social Cognitive Neuroscience lab, suggests that human beings’ need for connection is even more basic than food and shelter and is the primary motivation of a person’s behavior.

Data collected last fall indicates that LGBTQQ people — especially LGBTQQ people of color — have been disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, according to a new report released by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law… Brad Sears, interim director of the Williams Institute and lead author of the report, said, “The impact of the pandemic on the LGBTQ community cannot be fully understood without considering race and ethnicity as well as sexual orientation and gender identity.” (UCLA’s Kerith Conron was also quoted.)

“Technically, racism has always played a role in shaping health. We can see it in the neighborhoods that we drive through: the disparities that we see that happen in health along racial and ethnic lines. What’s different now is that we’re actually using the term ‘racism’ to characterize the effects of racism,” said UCLA’s Chandra Ford.

“Those are people that are up having difficulties, and try to kind of figure out what’s going on… To kind of combat that, we want to try to normalize things as much as possible, which is sometimes easier said than done,” said UCLA’s Dr. Joshua Roland.

A study by UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health in June found that in modeled scenarios where a gas stove and oven are used simultaneously for one hour, concentrations of nitrogen dioxide usually exceed the pollution levels dictated by national and California air quality standards. Gas appliances also release carbon monoxide and particulates. “All of those have been shown to be detrimental to human health,” said Yifang Zhu, lead author of the UCLA study and a professor in the school’s department of environmental health sciences.

“Pfizer and Moderna data suggest that the vaccines are both approximately 95 percent effective at preventing people from getting symptomatic COVID-19, and are particularly effective at preventing severe disease,” says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.