UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Snare, shotgun injuries found in lions’ teeth, bones | New York Times

Putting this together “was a real a-ha moment,” said Dr. [Paula] White, a researcher affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles. “It was kind of horrifying but fascinating at the same time.” Dr. White and her colleague, Blaire Van Valkenburgh, a vertebrate paleobiologist also at UCLA, realized they had stumbled across a valuable data set — one that would allow them to calculate the frequency of nonlethal, human-caused injuries to large carnivores. (Van Valkenburgh is also quoted.)

Fact check: ATF ‘gun registry’ | USA Today

“There is no gun registry,” Adam Winkler, a law professor who specializes in gun policy at the University of California-Los Angeles, said in an email. “There is a database of sales records from federal gun dealers who’ve gone out of business and had to turn over their sales records.”

U.S. government funds wildlife crossing program | National Public Radio

Last year … mountain lions were seen on game cameras and in-person with kinked tails. Others were experiencing something called cryptorchidism, where one or both of their testes failed to drop during puberty. Audra Huffmeyer, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, went a step further, completing post-mortem analyses for five deceased males. “All five individuals we sampled were exhibiting what we call teratospermia, which is a form of reduced fertility,” she said.

Turn your breakup into a new beginning | National Public Radio

When we’re with our loved ones and we are happy and warm, our brains light up in the basic reward-related regions. “The same kind of regions that activate when you eat a piece of chocolate or win an amount of money,” says Naomi Eisenberger, a psychology professor specializing in social neuroscience at UCLA.

California’s drought-relief dreams drying up quickly | Bloomberg

“If you think about drought as an overdrawn bank account, we have had a couple unexpected deposits in October and December,” said Daniel Swain, climate scientists at the University of California Los Angeles. “But right now we are right back to overdraft.”

Birth control after pregnancy | CNET

Dr. Leena Nathan, an OB-GYN at University of California, Los Angeles Health, says she doesn’t recommend breastfeeding alone as a contraceptive method to patients because it can be hard to predict when ovulation will start up again. “I’ve definitely seen that in my patients — where they’re exclusively breastfeeding and then their period starts again,” Nathan says.

Tenant protection bill in California Legislature | CalMatters

“I support homeownership, but the question is: ‘How are you getting there?’” said Joan Ling, an urban planning professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “Are you going to get there by dislocating renter families that most likely are going to have to move out of the area where they are living? There’s a big public policy question here.”

Outlook good for post-pandemic commercial real estate | Times of San Diego

The recovery from the pandemic recession has been positive for California’s commercial real estate, with industrial space and multi-family housing strong and retail seeing “new demand not experienced in years.” That was the word Wednesday from the semiannual Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast based on surveys of California real estate professionals.

LACMA exhibition reexamines Spanish conquest of Mexico | KABC-TV

CIELO, an indigenous, women-led organization serving indigenous communities in L.A. during the pandemic, worked with UCLA to create a map of indigenous communities in Los Angeles. The exhibit features the map in a companion exhibition, “Mixpantli — Contemporary Echoes.”

COVID-safe Super Bowl watch parties | KCRW-FM

It’s a good idea to require your guests to still wear a mask indoors, especially those who aren’t vaccinated, says Dr. Shira Shafir, associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “KN94, KN95 and N95 masks are the best options when it comes to preventing the transmission of COVID.”

San Diego’s mistakes covered up by insurance | San Diego Reader

But according to a researcher at the UCLA School of Law, there’s doubt about whether large liability judgements and payouts do all that much to deter city employees from making high-cost mistakes. “Some law enforcement agencies pay millions from their budgets each year toward settlements and judgments, but the particularities of their jurisdictions’ budgeting arrangements lessen or eliminate altogether the financial impact of these payments on these agencies,” writes UCLA law Professor Joanna C. Schwartz.

Is it OK for your kids to see you naked? | Parents

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with being nude with members of your family,” says Paul Abramson, a professor at UCLA focusing on human sexuality. Research is limited but one study found exposure to parental nudity had no harmful effects for kids age 3 to 6.

Declining COVID cases and hospitalizations | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Your thoughts on where we are right now? “I think overall, things are moving in the right direction. As you mentioned, cases are going down, both nationally and in California and Los Angeles County. Hospitalizations are also beginning to drop. Deaths are still rising. That’s not that unusual, because it tends to lag several weeks behind cases and hospitalizations,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:55 mark).

Rich, poor countries must work together to solve COVID | Global Times

How we understand the past may shape our future. “Guns, Germs, and Steel,” a book that has remained popular for many years, written by Jared Diamond, professor of geography at the University of California, Los Angeles, provides a unique perspective in understanding the human past, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic. (Diamond is interviewed.)