Eugene Volokh, a professor of law specializing in First Amendment issues at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that overturning Sullivan would go far beyond bolstering the rights of people like Mr. Sandmann and could have a chilling effect on news outlets worried about being sued for making unwitting mistakes while covering politicians and the government.

Focus on gambling disorders has historically been minimal in the United States, said Timothy Fong, a psychiatrist and the co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. This is in part because people with gambling disorders have been viewed as foolish or lacking willpower, he said. “We equate the ability to hold onto money and win money with success and equate losing with greed.” (Fong was also quoted by The Hill.)

China’s desire for young talent will grow now that the country is being shut off from key technology in the West, said Chris Tang, a professor of business at UCLA. “So if [China wants] to actually roll out the 5G technology, if they want to improve in terms of healthcare, biotech and space exploration, they need more talent to actually catch up,” he said.

“It’s a very clear, direct line,” said Imelda Padilla-Frausto, a research scientist at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “We were actually seeing, in real time, people losing their jobs or their incomes or having their lives disrupted in other significant ways, and seeing how all of that contributed to their stressors and resulting poor mental health.”

Healthy young people who vape or smoke may be putting themselves at greater risk for developing severe COVID, new research finds. Both smoking tobacco and vaping electronic cigarettes may predispose people to increased inflammation, future development of severe COVID-19 and lingering cardiovascular complications, said lead study author Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis. He’s an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“We really expect Black athletes to not think and to not offer opinions, because we just want them to entertain us, bring us joy for two hours, two and a half hours. And then go away somewhere and be quiet. … Colin Kaepernick was vilified when he took a knee,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard [UCLA’s Pritzker Family Professor of Education]. (approx. 2:35 mark.)

Today at the campus of UCLA, students and faculty held a vigil for those who were lost in the quake, and then called for action to help the survivors. (UCLA’s Dr. Danny Isso, Dr. Enas Tayyem, John Ustertuna, Zina Jawadi and Zeena Mestari were interviewed.)

“The Supreme Court has raised the bar for any gun violence prevention law to be constitutional. And we’ve seen gun laws across the nation be struck down over the last six months,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler. (approx. 0:22 mark.)