“There were very few bone-dry Novembers a few decades ago,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, said in an interview. “When you get to Thanksgiving, it’s pretty wet in Northern California — at least it used to be.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jon Christensen) The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important access to the outdoors is for our health and well-being. This is especially true for lower-income communities of color that have borne the brunt of the pandemic and often lack access to good parks.

“Even in years when we don’t get a great match with the flu vaccine, we see some benefit of immunization,” said Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, who leads pediatric infection control for UCLA Health. “And that’s the same for SARS CoV-2. Even if the vaccines are less efficient, getting the vaccine is better than not getting the vaccine.”

"The vaccines seem to be less effective [against the South African variant] but still provide a level of protection that should prevent most people from getting serious disease," said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

But Chinatowns, in particular, have been hit harder and for longer, partly due to xenophobia related to the origins of COVID-19, which led to an avoidance of the area, said economist Paul Ong from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). … “Other neighbourhoods have been better able to weather the storm, partly because the storms have been much more severe for Chinatown,” said Ong, an urban planner and the director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

From January 12, 2021 to February 2, 2021 during Tuesday evenings, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Lambda LGBTQ+ Alumni Association (Lambda) held four professional development presentations for alumni and students via a webinar series known as the “UCLA Lambda Career Launchpad.”

Researchers said the findings from their study in mice, published online in the journal Cell Stem Cell, could hold an important key to developing more effective treatments for osteoporosis and improving the lives of an aging population. “We know that bone loss comes with age, but the mechanisms behind extreme cases such as osteoporosis have, up until recently, been very vague,” said Dr. Cun-Yu Wang, the study’s corresponding author and the Dr. No-Hee Park Professor of Dentistry at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Krebsbach was quoted. Also: MyNewsLA.)

“The data we've been compiling show that Pacific Islander and other smaller Asian groups are two to three times more likely than non-Latinx white workers to be essential workers, who are at a higher risk of being exposed during a pandemic," said Ninez Ponce, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and principal investigator of the California Health Interview Survey. "But they have received less attention because their numbers are fewer, and this is why we are promoting more ways to use data to address striking disparities." (UCLA’s Paul Ong was also cited.)

“The loneliness-related diseases that old people get can take decades to develop, but often start to emerge on a cellular level in early middle age and even before then,” says Steve Cole, Ph.D., a professor of psychiatry, medicine and biobehavioral science at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“Everybody’s asking this question. We all want to know. And the reality of it is, it’s still unclear. The bottom line is that we really need to get enough people vaccinated so that we have herd immunity. And at that point, we’re really going to be able to think about how we get back to normal. But it’s going to be a new normal,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted by Insider.)

The new findings offer a longer-term look at the study patients, showing what the "true" median survival is, said lead researcher Dr. Richard Finn [of UCLA]. Median survival refers to the point where half of patients given a treatment are still alive. Finn's team found that median survival among Avastin/Tecentriq patients was just over 19 months, compared with 13 months among patients given a drug called sorafenib (Nexavar).