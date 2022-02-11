UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

TikTok bans misogyny, misgendering | Wall Street Journal

“When you’re talking about enforcement of platforms’ community standards, you’re never going to expect them to be enforced with 100% effectiveness,” said Michael Karanicolas, executive director of the Institute for Technology, Law & Policy at UCLA. “There are always going to be a certain number of cases that fly under the radar and there’s also going to be false positives,” he said.

Ahead of Super Bowl, concerns about COVID | Los Angeles Times

“The results of the poll are encouraging to show that Californians, on the whole, are still taking this seriously and trying to do their part in making their own home gatherings such that they are safer environments,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Behind the mystery of St. Valentine’s bones | National Geographic

The first mention of Valentine’s Day as a celebration of passion was made more than a thousand years later by British author Geoffrey Chaucer, according to Henry Kelly, a professor in history and theology at UCLA. The author of “Chaucer and the Cult of St. Valentine,” Kelly says Chaucer’s writing instigated the tradition of lovers marking this annual feast. He says many colorful stories now linked to St. Valentine were “fictitious.”

Many in U.S. moved to Southern states in 2021 | USA Today

In addition to wanting to leave high-density areas to avoid contracting COVID-19, many Americans are moving “due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote,’’ said Michael Stoll, a public policy professor and economist at UCLA in a statement about the United Van Lines study.

COVID and achievement gaps for Black, Latino students | Inside Higher Ed

The report offered some hopeful findings about graduation rates at Cal State L.A. and the University of California, Los Angeles … At UCLA, 80 percent of Black and Latinx first-time students graduate within six years. The report says the university “substantially reduced” equity gaps in four-year graduation rates among first-time students who enrolled in fall 2016 relative to students who enrolled five years earlier. (UCLA’s Tyrone Howard is quoted.)

Security at the Super Bowl | Fox News

Because of the increased security in and around the venue, which is also home to the Los Angeles Chargers, the likelihood of an attack or major event is very low, Jeffrey Simon, a visiting lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of California, Los Angeles told Fox News Digital. Most large events like the Super Bowl or Academy Awards are not targeted for large-scale attacks because of the level of security, which increases the chances for failure, he said.

Unauthorized COVID testing lab operating in state | KCBS-TV

CBS2 Investigates also found federal inspectors cited the lab for what’s called immediate jeopardy, the highest level of infraction and, according to Dr. Omai Garner, Director of Point of Care Testing at UCLA, very serious. “Immediate jeopardy means that patients could be harmed by the practices that are happening at that laboratory,” said. Dr. Garner.

Marks on lions’ teeth reveal illegal poaching | City News Service

UCLA biologist Paula White, while studying trophy skulls and hides of lions in a hunting camp in Zambia, evaluated how hunting was affecting conservation efforts. In her studies, she noticed a pronounced horizontal V-shaped notch on one of the canine teeth — an unusual marking White had not seen from natural wear. Her research revealed the tooth notches in wild lions resulted from the animals chewing their way out of wire snares, noose traps used by poachers. They are illegal in conservation areas of Zambia. (White and UCLA’s Blaire Van Valkenburgh are quoted.)

COVID may attack placenta in pregnant women | HealthDay News

Dr. Christina Han, division director of maternal and fetal medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, reviewed the findings. “The authors should be applauded for this important study that correlates severe placental abnormalities to severe fetal-neonatal adverse outcomes,” she said. But, Han added, the study does not prove cause and effect.