“I don’t think that people have really figured out what to do yet, how to express themselves or what’s going to be the most effective,” said Tom Nunan, co-head of the graduate producers program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “It’s hard to be creative when you’re afraid.”

5 tips to keep calm and fly on | L.A. Times

After the recent plane crashes, anxiety may be experienced as a partially physiological pathway, said Lauren Ng, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at UCLA. For example, thoughts lead to physiological responses such as trembling hands. That can then lead to behaviors such as avoidance. Which is then how you arrive at feelings like fear.

Remembering the father of parking reform | Bloomberg

Few scholars have owned a topic the way that Donald Shoup owned parking. The economist and urban planner, who died last week at 86, turned his interest in what he described as a low-prestige branch of land economics — municipal parking policy — into an improbable brand of academic superstardom. “By no means am I the smartest urban planner, but I had the luck to look at something people had neglected and now agree is very important,” Shoup, who taught at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, told CityLab’s Laura Bliss in 2018.

Immigration fears | CalMatters

Trump’s executive order on immigration expands the process to the entire country, and to immigrants arrested within two years of entering. “That could have a huge effect” on the number of people authorities can arrest and put in the fast-tracked deportation process far from the border, said UCLA law professor Ahilan Arulanantham.

While OpenAI has more than 2,000 employees, the nonprofit that controls it has only two employees and $22 million in cash and other assets. The reason Mr. Musk and his investors would pay billions for it is that it has legal control over OpenAI. The board of OpenAI’s nonprofit has a duty to sell its assets at fair market value, said Ellen P. Aprill, a senior scholar studying nonprofit law at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written extensively about OpenAI.

White House failed to comply with court order | N.Y. Times

Going forward, if the judge finds that the government is still ignoring his initial order, he could order more than a dozen administration officials named in the lawsuit to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court, and then punish them with imprisonment — or, more likely, fines paid by their agencies, according to Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law.

Writing a textbook with the help of AI | Spectrum News 1

It seems like artificial intelligence is in a lot of different fields right now, including education. I’m here at UCLA speaking with one professor who’s the first in her department to use AI as a big part of her coursework. (UCLA’s Zrinka Stahuljak and Alexander Kusenko were interviewed.)

Kimberly Clausing, professor of tax law and policy at UCLA, said businesses did report higher profits on their tax returns. “Because they’re selling their goods for higher prices but they haven’t already adjusted the wages for their workers so the revenues are going up but the costs aren’t going up as much as the revenues. So that can also drive higher corporate and business tax revenue,” said Clausing.