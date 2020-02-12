UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Big donors to colleges increasingly focus on ways to spur social mobility | Chronicle of Higher Education

David Geffen, the entertainment mogul, donated $46 million (ranking No. 44) to the University of California at Los Angeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine, to shore up the David Geffen Medical Scholarship Fund, which provides full tuition and a living stipend for medical students who would not otherwise be able to pay for a medical degree. He provided $100 million in 2012 to start the scholarship fund. He is a longtime donor to UCLA, giving a total of $450 million.

This year, the flagship law journals from the law schools at Yale University, Stanford University, Harvard University, University of Chicago, Columbia University, New York University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Virginia, University of Michigan, Duke University, Northwestern University, University of California, Berkeley, Cornell University, Georgetown University, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of Texas at Austin are all led by women. (These schools are the top-ranked schools according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Law Schools list.) The editors came together to publish “Women & Law,” which features pieces by prominent female lawyers. While the publication celebrates how far women have come, it also highlights the progress that needs to be made.

How lesbians help others to come out as fat | Reuters Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Abigail Saguy) This is not just about personal acceptance and self-love. For LGBT+ activists, fat liberation activists, and fat LGBT+ activists, overcoming self-hate is the first step in collectively organizing against stigma and discrimination.

UCLA Anderson School will honor Ice Cube | Los Angeles Daily News

The UCLA Anderson School of Management announced Tuesday, Feb. 11 that it will honor rapper, actor and entrepreneur Ice Cube with the 2020 Game Changer Award, which recognizes influential business leaders in media, entertainment and sports. “Ice Cube is the living embodiment of innovation,” said Jay Tucker, executive director for the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports at UCLA Anderson, which chooses the award recipient. (UCLA’s Jeff Moorad is also quoted.) (Also: City News Service)

Gina Kim, a South Korean filmmaker and film professor at UCLA, said that although the Korean film industry had for years obsessively tried to cater to Hollywood, Bong’s film broke through without any deliberate attempts to target American audiences or studios. “Now we see we can make things our way and tell our story, and it will resonate worldwide,” she said. Kim said that, as much as “Parasite” was profoundly Korean in many ways, the chasm between rich and poor that’s central to the plot transcended languages and borders. “Everyone around the world is acutely feeling class divisions, regardless of country,” she said. “Bong spun that out in a very Korean tenor but with such a universal emotion of rage. That really seems to have resonated.”

The Oscars acknowledged the indigenous land Hollywood sits on | The Hill

Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, has the largest indigenous population of any U.S. city, according to the 2010 census, including both Pacific Islander and Latin American indigenous peoples. The Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe, historically known as the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, and Tataviam occupied the Los Angeles Basin before the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo gave the U.S. ownership of California and much of the Southwest in 1848, according to the UCLA American Indian Studies Center.

Natalie Masuoka, a political scientist at UCLA who studies Asian American politics, says it is important to recognize how rare it is to see candidates of color running at the top of the ticket -- and the inherent obligation that comes with that. “I think we would hope that any candidate of color that is running, part of what that responsibility they hold to the United States is really to help educate the public,” she said. “So we hope that as Yang continues to be a candidate in this race, that ideally there’s a lot more care, in terms of thinking about the use of stereotypes in someone’s campaign.”

Sanders glides toward primary day as moderates brawl | Politico

He is polling second in Nevada, closely behind Biden, and the state is home to many Latino voters who have supported Sanders. According to an analysis by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute, Sanders won 52 percent of the votes at high-density Latino caucus sites in Iowa; Biden was a distant second behind him with 15 percent.

“Uneven distribution of wealth is a disease we all live with, wherever you are,” Suk-Young Kim, a theater and performance studies professor at UCLA, tells TIME. “It’s something we can all relate to.” This subject material elevated the film from a local Korean story into a larger wave of movies exploring the same subject — from “Burning” to “Us” to “Joker.” And it can’t have hurt that the movie was shot in a rising center of culture and fashion thanks to the increasing dominance of K-pop. “Seoul is a cultural hub: a fashionable place that more people want to visit and know about,” Kim says. (Also: Gina Kim quoted in Agence France-Presse)

“There’s progress being made in front of the camera, but definitely behind the camera there’s a long way to go. So, there is some progress, but it’s so minimal that it doesn’t really make an impact,” said UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón…. “There’s a need to expand the net and look beyond just the same group of white male writers and white male directors.” (Approx. 35:00 mark)

And despite the box office success of “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018, actors of Asian descent remain woefully underrepresented on the big screen. According to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity report, Asian actors constituted just 3.4 percent of all film roles as recently as 2017.

As CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta writes in a column for O Magazine regarding a 2003 study: “A remarkable study led by Naomi Eisenberger, an associate professor of social psychology at UCLA, found that being excluded — which can push you to the social perimeter and, as a result, cause feelings of loneliness — triggered activity in some of the same regions of the brain that register physical pain.”

A major portion of the study then sought to understand, retrospectively, how the reaction occurred in the first place, which required collaboration with Kendall Houk, Ph.D., at the University of California, Los Angeles, and postdoctoral fellow Shuming Chen, Ph.D., in Houk’s lab. One challenge was the speed of the reaction; it happened inexplicably fast, rendering the commonly used measurement tools useless.