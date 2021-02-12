UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Precision Genomic Medicine will host researchers and physicians who will examine the role of genetics in disease and develop therapies to treat various genetic disorders. “Data-driven, individualized treatment is the future of medicine, and the Ginsburg Center speaks to our enduring commitment to provide patients with the best possible care,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and associate vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences. (Chancellor Gene Block was quoted. Also: MyNewsLA and KABC-TV.)

[Kenny] Washington was a college and pro football star back in the 1930s and 1940s. He was an all-American running back and defensive back at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1939. Players played offense and defense back then. Despite his clear talents, no National Football League (NFL) team drafted Washington because he was African American. So he starred in the Pacific Coast Football League, a minor league that allowed Black players.

Hannah Landecker, director of UCLA’s Institute for Society and Genetics, called the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board “hardly a neutral party” on this subject. She said the livestock industry appears to be trying to obfuscate the environmental impact of its products by, in effect, giving consumers permission to avoid dietary changes by validating cultural perceptions that things aren’t as bad as pesky tree huggers might be saying.

The commodification of Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival — by Western brands began in the early 1990s, when China grew into an economic powerhouse with an emergent middle class who saw opulence as a status symbol, said Min Zhou, director of the Asia Pacific Center at UCLA.

At UCLA Health, this system generates an invitation list based on a risk score that weaves in not just the patient’s medical condition, but data from social determinants as well, such as poverty, income, education, housing, and geographic residence. … “To identify our most vulnerable patients, we have an elaborate point system that incorporates age, clinical and social risk data from the medical record to risk stratify our patients,” says Dr. Eve Glazier, president of the faculty practice group at UCLA Health and an associate clinical professor at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

“We need to focus on the fact that we have great vaccines that are available. They are going to be more available. We can count on the fact that there will be snags, things that will slow us down. We’re moving in the right direction,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:20 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by KCBS-TV.

“There’s Zoom fatigue happening with all of us. And … it does go back to prevention. I think the virtual interface is here for the longer run. And so, how to learn to properly integrate this into our lifestyles and make our lifestyles healthier?” said UCLA’s Jena Lee.

Almost 358,000 people behind bars have tested positive and about 2,400 inmates have died of covid-19 in the United States, as have 166 correctional staffers as of Thursday, according to federal, state and local data collected by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the UCLA School of Law.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Thanh Neville) The ICU feels like a battlefield, where we race from one disaster to the next to put out fires that just keep raging. Yes, we’ve seen triumphs, but the sheer volume of COVID-19 patients has overwhelmed any cause to celebrate and sadness is often all I can see.

If you’re poor and terminally ill in southern Mexico, there’s far less chance you’ll get the painkillers you need for palliative care than your cousins in more prosperous regions, particularly those pharmacy-rich areas along Mexico-U.S. border, say UCLA researchers and colleagues who studied opioid dispensing levels across the country… “People in the poorest areas of Mexico are dying in pain,” [UCLA’s Dr. David] Goodman-Meza said. “A lot of work needs to be done to increase access to opioids for those who have a medical need for them in Mexico.”

Sixty-three percent of men who participated in a new UCLA-led study reported only leaving their home for essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The research suggests being in isolation has contributed to feelings of anxiety and loneliness, and dissatisfaction with their sex life. The study, by the Gay Sexuality and Social Policy Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, was published in the Journal of Homosexuality. (UCLA’s Ian Holloway was quoted.)

For advice, I asked Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, if she could help me rank fast food fish sandwiches by how healthy they are — from bad to really bad. Hunnes’ initial determination is extremely straightforward: Fried seafood sandwiches are the worst.