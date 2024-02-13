UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In capable hands, art has the power to push boundaries. And now, this sort of avant-garde work has descended on the Hammer Museum at UCLA. “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s” is the first exhibition in North America to explore the groundbreaking shifts made by a generation of artists in the decades following the Korean War in the 1950s. (UCLA’s Pablo José Ramirez was quoted.)

“It’s important that we understand that whenever we’re hearing ‘reparations,’ we’re thinking bigger than just a check, or just money,” said UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter.

“It’s kind of a fortuity for Jack Smith, the special counsel, that the immunity case is arriving at the Supreme Court right as the court is deciding what to do in the disqualification case,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

“We’ve traditionally seen the Super Bowl as a concerning event for people with a gambling disorder … Now, you can gamble anywhere in the world. In America, you can gamble anywhere with your phone,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Fong (approx. :35 mark).

The new organization isn’t a traditional union, instead using the model of a so-called minority union that allows workers to avoid the arduous process of organizing restaurant by restaurant through a formal election process certified by the National Labor Relations Board. “This is a novel approach to organizing workers who have previously not been in unions,” said Kent Wong, [UCLA Labor Center’s project director for labor and community partnerships].

“I’ve never heard of a corpse that underwent puberty before,” says Dr. D. Alan Shewmon, a professor emeritus of pediatrics and neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has long questioned the use of brain death. “She was clearly not dead. Yet she was declared dead. I think it’s a tragedy. How many others are potentially like that but we never find out?”

“Given the amount of warming we’ve seen so far, we expect that big precipitation events should be about 10% more intense than they were before greenhouse gasses were added to the atmosphere,” said Alex Hall, a UCLA atmospheric physicist and climate scientist.

But research from UCLA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory finds that El Niño conditions don’t explain most of our weather variability. To cite one example, tropical sea surface temperatures and conditions were very similar in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but the first winter was dry and the second was one of our wettest.

“You can’t rewind the tape of history,” said Jon Christensen, environmental historian with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “People are right up against the river. You can’t widen it without affecting people and businesses.”

Experts agree that it’s also helpful to have someone hold you to a resolution. Hengchen Dai, an associate professor of organizational behavior and behavioral decision-making at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, said her goal is to be asleep before 12 a.m.

Or agencies could proactively reach out to people identified as at high risk of losing their housing, Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, suggested. Rountree helped develop a computer model that pinpoints users of L.A. County services who may be most vulnerable to falling into homelessness. The county’s Homeless Prevention Unit uses the model to find and reach out to them.