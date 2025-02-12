UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

But the country’s “vibes” have shifted, said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law. The US is generally more in favor now of some types of immigration enforcement, he said, and the US Supreme Court is friendlier to the Trump administration.

“AccuWeather does not have their own fleet of satellites and weather radar and ground stations. They do not operate their own weather predictive models,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “All these private weather enterprises are built upon the public backbone of data.”

Industrial chemical found in illicit fentanyl | CNN

“The fact that it’s there, it’s such a large amount, sometimes tells me that it’s being added … not just leeching in from the plastics they use to make the fentanyl,” said Dr. Chelsea Shover, lead author of the study and an assistant professor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Rose Chan Loui, executive director for the Lowell Milken Center on Philanthropy and Nonprofits at UCLA Law, said the board should consider the credibility of Musk’s offer, including if he and his investors will pay in cash. And they should consider whether a new board under the control of Musk and other investors would be independent and what guarantees they can give about protecting its public mission. (UCLA’s Jill Horwitz was also quoted.)

Fighting for the rights of the incarcerated | Washington Post

“Her project did so many things at once,” said Sharon Dolovich, director of the UCLA Law Behind Bars Data Project. “It put together a systematic analysis of deaths. It forced corrections officers to be honest about what was going on inside. The biographies humanized the people who’d died inside.”

Fears of Trump overreach abound as cases proceed in court | L.A. Times

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor, said we “seem to be on the precipice of a constitutional transformation,” but it was too early to tell whether Trump will succeed in bending the other branches of government to his will.

“A decade from now, we will look back and recognize how quixotic it was for the U.S. government of the mid-2020s to attempt to limit the ability of people in 150 countries to perform fast multiplications,” wrote John Villasenor, a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings and professor of electrical engineering, law, public policy, and management at UCLA.

The intersex community continues fighting for recognition and rights | Salon

“While the narrative is really about trans people not being able to access care they do want, the same laws operate to continue to require intersex people to get care they don’t consent to,” said Elana Redfield, federal policy director of the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute.

Though the wildfires flared to life last month, they were years in the making; a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported that wet seasons between 2022 and 2024 led to a buildup of vegetation in the area that subsequently dried up in a sustained drought, turning the area into a tinderbox.

If and when the OpenAI board does receive a formal bid, it has a legal obligation to review it, according to Ellen Aprill, senior scholar in residence at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The board would need to consider a bid even if they didn’t invite it,” Aprill told CNBC. “A non-profit can sell its assets, but needs to make sure it’s getting fair value.”

A recent study conducted by researchers at UCLA Health has unveiled a significant relationship between mismatch repair genes and Huntington’s disease, which could pave the way for novel therapeutic strategies. This groundbreaking research, published in the prestigious scientific journal Cell, utilized mouse models to explore the links between genes involved in DNA repair, neuronal damage, and the progression of Huntington’s disease, which is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder mostly characterized by the degeneration of specific neuronal populations.