Law enforcement helicopters routinely buzz around Greater Los Angeles. But in certain neighborhoods, they swoop in — low and loud. So say two community groups that are studying the effects of helicopters on the health of county residents. “The higher the proportion of Black population, the lower the altitude of the helicopter,” said Nicholas Shapiro, an assistant professor of biology and society at UCLA and director of the Carceral Ecologies Lab. (Also: KCBS-TV, and KTLA-TV —approx. 1:00 mark).

In “Inventing Latinos,” UCLA law and sociology professor Laura E. Gómez writes that identifying as “indio” over Black is typical in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. In this context, it means mixed-race, another way of creating distance from the perceived bottom rung. “To say one is “indio” is to effectively say, ‘I am not black,’” Gómez wrote.

Ruling could be victory for asylum-seekers | CBS News

Ahilan Arulanantham, the lead lawyer representing TPS holders, and co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law, said the Biden administration can announce new programs for these countries to ensure the fate of his clients is not dictated by court rulings. “We are pleased that the Ninth Circuit has agreed to rehear this case,” Arulanantham said. “But we should never have gotten to this point. President Biden had — and still has — every opportunity to fulfill his promise to protect the TPS-holder community.”

As the College Board prepared to unveil the final curriculum, leading Black studies scholars heard rumors that politics had influenced the revision process. “We all suspected that the changes to the curriculum were prompted by political pressure,” wrote Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an email.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jared Diamond) Each day, the reported death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria grows. It’s not just a local tragedy killing people far away. Natural disasters have struck, and will strike, around the world — including in the United States. What are their repercussions? What lessons can be learned from them?

“It’s concerning only in the sense that it’s, as far as I know, a new approach ... It’s interesting in the sense that it’s a fairly brazen incursion into sovereign U.S. airspace. That adds a dimension of complexity to an already extremely complex political relationship that we have with China,” said UCLA’s John Villasenor [professor of electrical engineering, law, public policy and management at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering] (approx. 1:35 mark).

“It’s not surprising that the Republican Supreme Court majority disagrees with the former Democratic majority. Unfortunately, in these voting cases, the judges often break down on party lines. So the fact that they have a different view is not nefarious at all,” said UCLA [law professor] Rick Hasen (Hasen was interviewed).

In the wake of COVID-19 and the increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, lawmakers, researchers and community leaders gathered today for a summit on Asian American and Pacific Islander Policy. (UCLA’s Karen Umemoto and Dr. Kawika Liu were interviewed.)

Asians in California fear becoming victims of violence | Xinhua

Asian residents in [California] were much more worried about becoming victims of gun violence and hate crimes compared to other racial and ethnic groups, a report by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and AAPI Data said. … The report cited results from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey, an annual UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) survey that interviewed more than 20,000 California households.

Asexual people and Valentine’s Day | New York Times

Roughly one percent of Americans are asexual, according to a study from the Williams Institute at the University of California at Los Angeles … As more people understand that, there will be more support for people exploring their relationship wants, hopes and needs. In the meantime, many people on the “a spectrum” — also known as aspec or a-spec, an umbrella term for people who identify as asexual and aromantic — are finding creative ways to define the holiday on their own terms.

Many of us already have a “friendship radius,” defined as “the distance we are willing to travel to spend time with friends,” said Elizabeth Laugeson, a clinical psychologist and a clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Poverty among LGBTQ+ Americans decreased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community’s rate of poverty is still higher than that of straight cisgender people, according to a new report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. (UCLA’s Bianca D.M. Wilson and M.V. Lee Badgett were quoted.)

“When we approached the parents in clinic to offer this service and support them with their financial goals, many already recognized that their finances and the health of their child were intertwined,” [UCLA Health’s Dr. Adam] Schickedanz said in a statement. “It made sense, from their perspective, to receive financial coaching services in combination with their child's health care.”

(Book review written by UCLA’s Nile Green) “In Wonders and Rarities: The Marvelous Book that Traveled the World and Mapped the Cosmos,” Travis Zadeh takes us on a tour through one such lost world — a medieval Muslim cosmos in which the earth and all its parts had their place in a benign divine order.