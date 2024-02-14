UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Researchers have found that juvenile orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas all engage in teasing behavior, designed to get a rise out of their troop-mates … “It was common for teasers to repeatedly wave or swing a body part or object in the middle of the target’s field of vision, hit or poke them, stare closely at their face, disrupt their movements, pull on their hair or perform other behaviors that were extremely difficult for the target to ignore,” said Professor Erica Cartmill, senior author of the study from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

The other two masks were found inside the catacomb along with terra-cotta figurines of Isis-Aphrodite — the goddess of childbirth and rebirth — and her son Harpocrates, the Greek take on Horus, the Egyptian god of silence who could protect himself from sickness and death. “With infant mortality so high, one can imagine that Harpocrates was especially revered,” said Kara Cooney, a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Community college bachelor’s programs may play a major role in closing the higher education gap for Latino students, according to a report UCLA published Tuesday. Since 2014, only a handful of California’s community colleges have been approved to offer two-year bachelor’s degree programs. For Latinos who were able to complete the program, the degree can be life-changing in terms of educational attainment and financial stability, according to the new UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute study. (UCLA’s Cecilia Rios-Aguilar was quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) Some schools will mandate standardized testing, others will not, and some might change their minds. The extent to which the SAT predicts college success or helps identify exceptional students is a debate that, like many concerns in pre-pandemic America, needs to be retired — or at least reconsidered in light of higher education’s current struggles.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) As election season begins and Americans head to the polls, many would be shocked to learn that the United States Constitution does not guarantee them the right to vote. It instead leaves the question of voter qualifications mainly to the states, and bars voting discrimination only on the basis of certain protected categories, such as race and gender. What’s worse, courts for the past 50 years have repeatedly failed to protect Americans who have been denied the franchise or who face unnecessary hurdles exercising it.

KTLA 5 News spoke with Jim Newton, lecturer in communications and public policy at UCLA and editor of UCLA Blueprint, to discuss what’s at stake in this history-making election. For one, whoever fills Feinstein’s seat will have large shoes to fill, both as a member of the U.S. Senate and as a voice in their respective political party. “Feinstein was among the most respected members of Congress in either house, in my lifetime,” Newton said. “And so losing her and her experience is significant for California.”

“The conditions have been much drier over the past three or five days,” explained Daniel Swain, a climate scientist for the University of California, Los Angeles. “In fact, almost the whole state has seen a nice, three to five-day window of dry and warmer conditions. That’s helping out a lot; letting creeks recede, letting hillsides dry out a little bit — although, they are still, in most cases, saturated in all coastal areas.”

A new study, co-led by UCLA Health and the University of Glasgow, found that young teenagers who develop a strong distrust of other people as a result of childhood bullying are substantially more likely to have significant mental health problems as they enter adulthood compared to those who do not develop interpersonal trust issues … The findings could help schools and other institutions to develop new evidence-based interventions to counter the negative mental health impacts of bullying, according to the study’s senior author [George Slavich], who directs UCLA Health’s Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research.