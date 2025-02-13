UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A team of university researchers has launched a planned 10-year project to examine pollution from Los Angeles’ recent wildfires and study its long-term impacts on health. The researchers, including those from UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, say they want to look at what exposure to pollution from thousands of burned structures does to people over time. (UCLA’s Michael Jerrett was quoted.)

An atmospheric river could bring risk of debris flows | National Public Radio

Sometimes, the atmospheric river can also run up against other storms, adding to the atmospheric churn and often intensifying the precipitation. That may happen during this particular atmospheric river, says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. (Swain was also featured by The New York Times.)

What happens if Trump starts ignoring court rulings? | National Public Radio

Blake Emerson, a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, perceives a tangible threat from Vance’s social media post that seems to indicate the U.S. is threatening to enter a new dangerous stage. “We're now seeing a leap to a new level, potentially, where the president claims authority to act outside the bounds of the law established by Congress,” he said.

Over more than a half century of clear writing, clever quips and exhaustive scholarship, Donald Shoup became one of the world’s foremost experts and influencers on a topic seemingly as mundane as it is universal: parking. Shoup, an economist and distinguished professor emeritus of urban planning at UCLA, died Feb. 6 after a brief illness. (UCLA’s Michael Manville was quoted.)

Behind the staggering economic toll of the L.A. wildfires | Los Angeles Times

Countywide, gross domestic product is expected to drop by an estimated $4.6 billion this year, a 0.48% decline, according to a study released last week by UCLA Anderson Forecast. The “astronomical costs,” the study said, include a total wage loss of $297 million for local businesses and employees in the affected areas.

“DRC has a very fragile health system, and USAID is an integral part of this fabric that is already stretched very, very thin,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

The idea of removing millions of people to build a luxury resort in a war-torn area is widely seen as impractical, detached from reality and “morally unacceptable,” according to Dov Waxman, the director of the Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at UCLA.